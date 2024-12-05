The best comfort games to relax with during finals week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals week is coming up, and stress levels are rising. At some point, people are going to need to take time out of their studying to wind down. Some people relax with books, music, art, crocheting, and gaming. Video games are a source of comfort for a lot of people, but what games will be the best to play to relax during this finals season?

This game is adorable and so relaxing. You spend all day farming, raising your animals, cooking, getting to know the characters, and even getting married. There is also fishing and mining for people who want a bit more of a challenge. It helps that the soundtrack of this game creates the atmosphere giving it a more peaceful, happy demeanor.

Minecraft is for everyone. If you want to build and just have a peaceful time, you can play in creative mode. If you want tofight monsters, get food, build a farm, etc., you can play in survival mode. If the vanilla game is not exactly what you’re looking for, there are servers and mods that you can use to spice it up. This is a game you can make your own.

The Sims 4 is another great game for all types of people. There are so many ways to play this game. If you want to force eight sims into a set of challenges to see who survives, have 100 babies, build houses, create people, or create a legacy of sims, it is totally up to you. The Sims 4 is full of diverse characters and has strived to become a very inclusive game. There are also mods and custom content that you can add to the game if you feel it doesn’t have everything you could want.

If you grew up loving Pokemon, but always wished it was a bit more interactive, this is the game for you. It is an amazing game with all these adorable “pals.” You can build a base, go catch all the pals, and fight bosses. There isn’t much of a storyline but you get to carry around so many of these adorable creatures and have a very interactive experience.

For those who want a more story-mode game and grew up with Harry Potter, this game is amazing. The graphics are absolutely beautiful, with many different paths you can take as a character. As the main character you make friends and get to know the professors from this period. It also allows you to explore nooks and crannies you never got to explore inside the books or at Universal Studios. If you want to feel what it’s like to be a Hogwarts student this game is perfect for you.