Peach Pit is going on tour again, and I’m devastated.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

When I opened Instagram for my evening scroll on Tuesday, Nov. 19, I did not expect to see another North American tour announcement from Peach Pit.

I knew it would be coming soon — they just released their album “Magpie” on Oct. 25 — but I didn’t think that it would be this soon. I make a point to get tickets to nearby stops whenever Peach Pit is around: one in St. Louis at The Pageant on Dec. 8, 2022, as part of their “Right Down the Street” North American Fall Tour, and again in Columbia at Rose Music Hall on July 31, 2023. Naturally, I assumed this tour would be no different.

Immediately, I scrambled to Ticketmaster. I scrolled. And scrolled. And scrolled.

Indianapolis. Chicago. Minneapolis. Some of the biggest cities in the Midwest, and yet…

I repeated the process a few more times, as if “St. Louis,” “Kansas City,” or even “Columbia” would magically appear. There was no way; I was in utter disbelief.

Peach Pit, my favorite band, is not coming to Missouri for their 2025 “Long Hair, Long Life” tour, co-headlined by American singer Briston Maroney. And, if I am being honest, I’m still coping with the loss.

Drop that guillotine on me … literally.

I first got to know Peach Pit through a high school boyfriend. He was a big fan, and after we split, I like to think I took custody of taste (real talk: why is the adoption of your ex’s music taste in junior year of high school such a universal experience?).

Not to be confused with the Croatian math/post rock band, the Vancouver-based indie rock band Peach Pit has built a loyal fanbase atop the pillars of their matching outfits, captivating lyrics and guitar-driven melodies.

The band features Neil Smith on vocals and rhythm guitar, Christopher Vanderkooy on lead guitar, Peter Wilton on bass and Mikey Pascuzzi on the drums.

The quartet released their debut EP, “Sweet FA,” in 2016, followed by their first LP, “Being So Normal,” in 2017. Prior to Magpie, LPs “You and Your Friends” and “From 2 to 3” came to fruition in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Peach Pit has been with me through a lot, with releases coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, my freshman year, and senior year of college. In a way, Peach Pit has watched me grow up, providing me a soundtrack for my life. In a way, I just really, really feel connected to this band.

A Peach Pit-stop in Missouri?

In addition to it being, like, super important to me, I feel that there are a few more reasons why a Missouri show for the “Long Hair, Long Life” tour would only make sense:

1. Location locale

Missouri’s central location in the U.S. makes it an ideal spot for fans from surrounding states to converge. A stop here could draw a diverse crowd from nearby regions, increasing overall turnout.

Engagement might also see a boost, with a Missouri show introducing Peach Pit to new listeners who may not have had the chance to see them live in the Midwest before.

2. Passionate populations

Larger Missouri cities like Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia boast vibrant indie music communities with dedicated fans eager to support live performances. Generally speaking, these cities are hotspots for emerging artists and bands to gain new fans.

Younger audiences in Missouri’s college towns — such as Columbia (home of the University of Missouri) and Springfield (Missouri State University) — would also resonate with Peach Pit’s self-described “chewed bubblegum pop” sound, finding solace in their often-satirical, coming-of-age themes like love and joy, coping and loss, drinking and drugs, and more.

3. Tour-friendly logistics

Missouri is conveniently located along major tour routes connecting southern cities like Atlanta and Dallas to other stops in the Midwest. Therefore, adding a stop in Missouri fits seamlessly into most North American tour schedules, including “Long Hair, Long Life.” Seriously. Think about it.

4. Good old Missouri vibes

Missouri offers a mix of vibrant urban settings and charming small-town vibes, perfect for capturing content for music videos or social media that align with the band’s aesthetic and storytelling. Missouri is also perfect for the folk, country and bluegrass influences Peach Pit has invoked in their more recent records; after all, country is one of the most popular genres of music in Missouri, according to an article by Missouri Life Magazine.

So, Peach Pit, if you’re reading this: please come to Missouri. Please. On behalf of all the “Daddies” or “PP Heads” (whichever name you prefer for your fans nowadays — Reddit did NOT give me a definite answer) scattered across the Show Me State, I beg you.

A Missouri show would not just excite the fans who already love Peach Pit; it’d be a great opportunity to connect with new listeners and grow your presence in the indie music scene across the Midwest. And, like, how great does that sound?

(P.S. I love you and will continue to promote the Peach Pit agenda until the day I die.)