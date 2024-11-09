It’s Officially Diwali, Let’s Talk About What It Is

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Diwali is a traditional Indian festival primarily celebrated in Hinduism, Jainism and Sikhism. Diwali stands for the festival of lights and signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. The word Diwali means “row of lights,” in an Ancient language of India called Sanskrit. This year, Diwali starts on Oct. 31 and occurs through Nov. 1.

Although there are many different ways to celebrate Diwali, one of the most known ways is the lighting of diyas (small earthenware lamps filled with oil). During the festival, diyas are lit and placed in rows along parapets, temples and houses and set adrift on rivers and streams. Homes are often decorated, and floors are covered with rangolis, which consists of elaborate designs made of colored rice, sand or flower petals.

Throughout India Diwali is a holiday that is long-awaited and a big celebration. Even Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed her excitement in celebrating the holiday. Within the festival, food has a sacred meaning. There is sharing of foods and sweets that occurs during the festival with sweets such as Soan Papdi, which is a flaky dessert that melts in your mouth like cotten candy, and Jalebi, spiral-shaped and sugar dipped. This represents that food is a gift that we should share and treat with respect. Not only is the sharing of food an exciting part of Diwali, but also watching the firework displays, exchanging gifts, and spending time with friends and family is a fantastic way Diwali is celebrated all over the world.

Diwali is celebrated for various reasons, each with its own historical and mythological significance. Hindus light diyas on the night of the new moon to invite Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. In Bengal, the goddess Kali is worshiped. In North India, the festival also celebrates the royal homecoming of Rama to the city of Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the 10-headed king of the demons.

How can you celebrate Diwali? You can simply say “Happy Diwali” to those you know who are celebrating. If you want to explore the holiday on campus, the Mizzou South Asian Student Association is hosting a celebration on November 16 from 6-9 pm in Memorial Union North, room 201BC. The celebration will include food, a Mirchi performance, Diya painting, a photo booth, and more!