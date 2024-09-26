In The Doghouse: Should College Students Adopt Pets?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.



Just because an apartment beams a “pet friendly” line in its brochure doesn’t mean it’s a sign to impulsively adopt a 60-pound Labrador. Between classes, jobs and extracurriculars, students need to be diligent in their decision to house an animal.

According to Rutgers University, “an enormous subset of the animal abandonment issue is…among college student communities” (Hoagland, et. al). Patterns of lower retention rates, abandonment, and cruelty due to lack of care should ring as cautionary tales to young adults considering pet adoption.

Because of this, it is imperative that students evaluate themselves and their current situation before choosing to get a living animal. Several important factors to consider include finances, time commitment, and living quarters.

Self-Assessment

Can you afford it? Are you able to pay vet bills and cover consistent groceries and supplies for more than just yourself? Be mindful of how this varies pet-to-pet. For example, a cat needing special food can cost twice as much as the standard. Additionally, emergency surgeries could charge upwards of $10,000.

Why do you want a pet? Identifying why you want a pet is a great step in evaluating if it’s the right choice at this time in your life.

Identifying why you want a pet is a great step in evaluating if it’s the right choice at this time in your life. Have you talked over the possibility with your roommates? A disagreement could mean boarding up a pet in one room to keep the peace – a compromise that suits no one.

Many college students jump at the chance to take on this fun aspect of adult responsibility. Young adults who are away from home for the first time and seek a source of unconditional love, companionship, and stress relief often consider taking in a pet.

However, if your fish is living in an emptied out handle of vodka (a big trend in the 2010s), or if your cat doesn’t even get to see into the living room because your roommates are against the idea of a pet, it is time to heavily reconsider. Just because college dorms and apartments are nicknamed ‘shoeboxes’ doesn’t mean pets should be subjected to living in one.

Additionally, caring for a pet goes beyond a once-a-day lap around the apartment complex. Neglect often results in many students giving up their pets, adding to the growing abandonment statistics.

Lack of care can be demonstrated in bored pets lashing out, or stressed dogs whining while being paraded around by fraternity members for a large crowd. Other trends involve abusing ESA (Emotional Support Animal) certification to bring in an unauthorized animal or lower pet rent. None of these situations showcase the responsibility it takes for the upkeep of a pet.

Green Flags

An ideal environment for a pet in college settings should include the following:

Home Sweet Home: Make sure there’s plenty of space for your pet’s living quarters and room (inside and/or outside) for your pet to get exercise. If you don’t have a yard, do you have somewhere to walk them multiple times a day?

Make sure there’s plenty of space for your pet’s living quarters and room (inside and/or outside) for your pet to get exercise. If you don’t have a yard, do you have somewhere to walk them multiple times a day? Pencil Me In: Analyze your schedule and know when you will be home versus away for classes. Who will care for your pet when you are gone for extended amounts of time?

Analyze your schedule and know when you will be home versus away for classes. Who will care for your pet when you are gone for extended amounts of time? Budget for Two: Factor in cost of food, health care, and supplies for your pet. Include veterinary bills and emergency funds.

Red Flags

It’s equally important to know what to avoid when considering pet adoption:

“Short-term, open to long-term” : This is not Tinder; make sure you are certain you want to be a pet owner and won’t abandon ship when the new, shiny feeling runs out.

: This is not Tinder; make sure you are certain you want to be a pet owner and won’t abandon ship when the new, shiny feeling runs out. Surprise!: Spontaneously buying a pet is a potential red flag of pet owners who are not fully equipped; prior research is important for assuring your pet’s quality of life.

Spontaneously buying a pet is a potential red flag of pet owners who are not fully equipped; prior research is important for assuring your pet’s quality of life. Party at our Place: Housing a pet in a stressful environment, such as where loud parties are held, can be detrimental to its well-being. Consider your lifestyle and living conditions before taking on someone else’s, such as a pet.

Pets can provide comfort, companionship and are a feasible option for some. College is an exciting, experimental time of trial and error. However, when circumstances extend beyond the pet owner and affect those around them, it is important to reflect and evaluate. For those who feel ready, fostering is a great short-term option when considering pet adoptions. Plus, it’s okay to simply keep that list of potential dog names in your Notes app – even if it takes a few years to bring back out. For more resources determining if you’re ready to adopt a pet, check out this article.