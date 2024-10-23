Four Parks and Nature Areas in Columbia to Explore This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

As the temperature drops and class work slows down, you may be itching to get outside and see those changing leaves. Luckily, Columbia and its surrounding area is home to many hidden nature gems that allow you to reconnect with nature. Here are four parks and nature areas for you to visit and explore this fall.

Three Creeks Conservation Area

Three Creeks Conservation Area is a nature reserve under the Missouri Department of Conservation. The area gets its name from the three creeks that run through the area; Bass Creek, Bonne Femme Creek, and Turkey Creek. The 1,500-acre area includes an 8-mile multi-use trail that welcomes biking, hiking, and equestrian uses. There is also a 3-mile interpretive hiking trail. The area is primarily forest with views of bluffs, small waterfalls, and old eastern red cedar trees.

Three Creeks is located five miles south of campus on Highway 63 and about two miles west on Deer Park Road. Directions Here.

Pinnacles Youth Park

Pinnacles Youth Park contains unique prehistoric geological rock structures. The structures are surrounded by forestry and a creek that flows through the park. A .8 mile trail loops around the rock structures and highlights the Silver Fork Creek Valley. Visitors can also explore the pinnacles on their own, off-trail. Visitors may also encounter youth organizations when exploring as the park was deeded to the youth of Boone County in 1965 and is a popular spot for group camping trips.

Pinnacles Youth Park is located twelve miles north of campus off Highway 63. Directions Here.

Gans Creek Wild Area

Gans Creek Wild Area, not to be confused with Gans Creek Recreation Park, is an area of Rock Bridge State Park with over 750 acres of nature. The area features a 6.6-mile hiking trail loop with moderate hills. When hiking, individuals are graced with the views of high bluffs and oak trees along the creek. In the more forested areas, there is an abundance of oak trees and wildflowers.

The trail can be accessed via Gans Creek Wild Area- Wagon Wheel Trailhead or Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. Both access points are south of campus. Directions to Gans Creek Wild Area- Wagon Wheel Trailhead. Directions to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Capen Park

Capen Park is located right off of campus and is a popular spot for individuals looking for a quick hike. From the parking lot, individuals can follow the trail to the top of the bluffs. The trail is only .5 miles long. From the top, hikers can view Columbia from new angles and admire the river flowing below them. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, Capen is also known as a hot spot for rock climbers. The park also encompasses part of the Hinkson Creek Trail.

Capen Park is located off Rock Quarry Road just south of campus. Directions Here.



