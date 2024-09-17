5 Celebrities You Never Noticed in Gilmore Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Fall’s right around the corner, and that means it’s time to rewatch the season classics. From hot coffee, beautiful scenery and the backdrop of Rory’s academic days at Chilton and Yale, “Gilmore Girls” has been considered a fall staple for years.

Whether you’re watching the series for the first time or returning to Stars Hollow for a rewatch, keep an eye out for these five celebrities who make cameos throughout the series.

Max Greenfield as Luke, Dean’s bachelor party friend

Before his time living with Jess Day, Max Greenfield graced our screens for a short period with Dean and his bachelor party gang in Season 4, Episode 4. When the party makes its way to Luke’s Diner, viewers are introduced to another Luke – this one played by Greenfield. While Greenfield’s time on “Gilmore Girls” was short, and amounted to nothing more than a conversation between the two Lukes, it’s still a fun appearance for fans of “New Girl” and his most recent project, “Unfrosted.”

Danny Pudi as Raj, a staff member on the Yale Daily News

Before he was studying in “Community,” Danny Pudi was on a different college campus. In four episodes throughout Seasons 6 and 7, Pudi played the character of Raj, a fellow Yale student and Yale Daily News staffer with Rory. Throughout his stint on “Gilmore Girls,” Pudi’s character played a role in removing Paris as editor of the Yale Daily News, instating Rory as the new editor and even tagged along with the rest of the Daily News staffers to a dinner with Christopher and Lorelai.

Nick Offerman as Beau Belleville

First seen in Season 4, Episode 7, Offerman takes on the role of Jackson’s grumpy older brother. His character’s first appearance on the show had Offerman moping around Stars Hollow as Suki and Jackson prepared for the birth of their first baby, and his character returned in Season 6, Episode 4 for the baby baptism. In Offerman’s second appearance on the series, viewers watched as his character, Beau, set his sights on Lorelai, only to be swiftly rejected.

Offerman is best known for his roles in “Parks and Rec” and “The Last of Us,” but his role in “Girlmore Girls” shows that he’s always ready to play a gruff, slightly annoyed character, even if it’s just in a guest role.

Rami Malek as Andy, a member of Lane’s bible study

Rami Malek’s career has taken off since his small role in “Gilmore Girls.” Now known for movies such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “No Time to Die” and “Oppenheimer,” one of Malek’s first forays into the acting world was in Stars Hollow. Seen in Season 4, Episode 11, Malek took on the role of Andy, a member of Lane’s Bible study group from college. While this was his only appearance in “Gilmore Girls,” Malek’s career has since skyrocketed, with his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” earning him an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actor.

Despite Malek’s now-star status, he isn’t shy about discussing his early jobs. As told to Glamour in 2018, Malek’s role in the show helped him get his foot in the door.

“[Booking Gilmore Girls] let me feel like this career was not insurmountable,” Malek said.

David DeLuise as T.J.’s brother

Calling all Disney kids! Best known by Gen Z for his role as Alex Russo’s dad, Jerry, on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” DeLuise took on the role of T.J.’s brother for two episodes in “Gilmore Girls.” Seen in Season 4, Episodes 20 and 21, DeLuise attended the bachelor party and wedding of T.J. and Liz, Luke’s sister. To add a little bit of Stars Hollow magic to DeLuise’s cameo, his real life brother, Micheal DeLuise, played the role of T.J.

For “Girlmore Girls” fans new and old, this is the perfect time to take a spin through Stars Hollow. Just remember to keep a close eye on the screen because there’s no telling who made a guest appearance in the world of Rory and Lorelai.