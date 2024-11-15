Fall Fashion Essentials: The ultimate guide to dress to impress this season! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially fall, and when the leaves start to turn, we know it’s time to dress to impress. Sundresses are out, and we welcome cozy sweaters, stylish high boots, and, of course, you can never go wrong with a mini skirt. Want to build the perfect capsule fall wardrobe? We’ve got you covered, because this fall season you are being the “Fashion Icon” on Dress To Impress.

“Style is something each of us already has, all we need to do is find it.” — Diane von Furstenberg

1: A fashion girl is never cold

You might be wondering how it is possible to stay stylish without resorting to a puffer coat and not freeze in the cold. The answer is Layering.

Layering is an art that entails wearing several layers of clothing instead of one or two bulky items. It gives you the opportunity to be comfortable all day long while still looking great. They can be put on or taken off when necessary, according to the temperature around you. Everything starts with the basics.

Base layers:

Also known as the next-to-skin layer. Your base layer could be a classic tee or long-sleeved top you wear under cardigans and blazers. We can also find leggings and tights to layer beneath skirts, pants or even jeans.

Middle Layer:

This is called the insulation layer, where there’s a thickness in your clothing to provide you warmth. This will be the top layer you wear when you’re indoors or even outdoors depending on the change of temperatures. It can vary from cardigans, oversized sweaters, button-ups to any bottoms of your choosing.

Outer layer:

The coat layer, as the name suggests, serves as the outermost piece that brings style and functionality to your outfit. This layer adds flair and can include various options such as vests, blazers, scarves, jackets, and coats.

2. Boots are the new shoes

Boots have become the ultimate fashion staple, effortlessly transforming any outfit into a statement look. Whether you are going out on a night out, or keeping it casual for grocery shopping, every outfit can be elevated with the perfect pair of boots. From biker boots to wild west cowboy styles, and from fashionable knee-highs to platform boots, there’s something for everyone.

3. Double denim is in

This is the season of the full denim look, and if you want to be an It Girl from the 2000s this is essential in your wardrobe. The Canadian tuxedo, aka jeans and a denim jacket or shirt, has remained a fashion statement since it was first coined in 1951, says freelance journalist Charlie Newman. After actor and singer Bing Crosby was denied entry due to his double denim attire, Levi’s quickly seized the opportunity for a great PR moment by designing a custom denim tuxedo jacket for Crosby, which became an icon moment in the fashion industry.

Denim adds warmth in cooler temps while remaining timelessly stylish. You only need to grab the best pair of blue jeans that you own and then pair them with a matching top, sunglasses, and black boots; Then, you are good to go.

4. Coats are THAT girl

Coats are THAT girl. They can add a pop of color or contrast and can easily dress an outfit up or down. Wearing an all black look and want to elevate it? A long trench coat and heels is the solution. Basic dress? Add a blazer to give it more style. There’s truly a coat out there for any outfit. It’s all about finding the right one that fits your personal style!

5. Leather jackets and mini skirts are the best combo

If by this point you still don’t know what to do, there’s one last thing that can never go wrong. Pair a leather jacket, mini skirt and black high boots to create THE fall outfit. There’s not much to explain here. It’s a basic that never fails to impress. A leather jacket can elevate any outfit, and it holds a special place in fashion. From brown leather jackets, to a classic black one, they never go out of style. If you’re not into shorts, mini skirts are the perfect substitute. It’s a piece of your wardrobe that can’t be dismissed. They became a fashion trend in the 1960s, symbolizing liberation, rebellion, and female empowerment. Now in 2024 they have come back and are here to stay. Mini skirts are everywhere– on the runway, in street style, and all across social media. You should definitely keep one on hand in your fall wardrobe.

6. Accessorize to Mesmerize

An outfit is not completed without accessories. This is what distinguishes one woman’s style from another’s. Accessories are the difference that makes the difference. It’s something personal; You see a piece of yourself in what you decide to wear or add. You could be wearing the simplest outfit, but pairing it with the right accessories can elevate it a hundred percent. Accessories create interesting detail where clothes are simple or plain.

You can start by seeing which accessories work for you. Try to add something different each day to what you are wearing. There are so many kinds of accessories one can add; a stylish necklace or a pair of earrings can elevate your look, while a belt or a scarf adds a nice touch. Handbags, clutches, and even the right shoes can complete an outfit, making it stand out with just a few details. It’s all about discovering your style and what fits you best.

“I think there is beauty in everything. What ‘normal’ people perceive as ugly, I can usually see something of beauty in it.” – Alexander McQueen

In fashion, there’s truly something for everyone. Even when you feel like your outfit isn’t your best, someone else might see it completely differently. Fashion isn’t about perfection, it’s about finding what feels right for you, experimenting with styles, and embracing trends one season, only to leave them behind the next. If you haven’t yet discovered your signature look, that’s okay. There’s endless possibilities to explore, and with these fall fashion essentials, I’m sure you’ll be on your way to dressing to impress.