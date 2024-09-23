Everything to Know about Dancing with the Stars

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

As fall approaches, TV shows are back and better than ever, at least for “Dancing with the Stars.” Season 33 will premiere on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. EDT and 7 p.m. CDT on ABC and Disney+. The 120-minute episode will feature an all-new cast of stars and even some new pros.

Professionals and their partners

Danny Amendola

Professional Witney Carson will be partnered with retired wide receiver Danny Amendola. He played with the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans. He also coached the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. He is a two-time Super Bowl Champion. And now he is competing to win the Mirror Ball trophy.

Anna Sorokin-Delvey

Ezra Sosa is paired up with the shocking contestant Anna Sorokin-Delvey. The 33-year-old scammer traveled to New York City to attend New York Fashion Week in 2013 before developing the “Anna Delvey Foundation,” a private members’ club and art foundation. Delvey tried to receive funding from wealthy members of the city but failed. In the years following, she had multiple other scam attempts that were unsuccessful. On Oct. 3, 2017, she was arrested in a sting operation by the New York Police Department. Delvey was then indicted on multiple counts of grand theft and attempted grand larceny. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison and fined thousands of dollars. She was then released on parole on Feb. 11, 2021. She is now on house arrest in an apartment in the East Village of Manhattan. A Netflix show was created based on her life, and scams called “Inventing Anna.” Now, she is on “Dancing with the Stars” with her ankle monitor and permission from ICE to be on the show. “I might be a traitor, but I’m going to kill this dance floor,” says Delvey.

Joey Graziadei

Jenna Johnson’s partner this season is tennis coach and TV personality Joey Graziadei. He is best known for starring in seasons 20 and 28 of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” He also had a cameo in the hit show “9-1-1” in Season 7, Episode 4. Additionally, he worked as a head tennis coach at the Kukui’ula in Kaua’i, Hawaii. Now, he is translating his tennis skills into dancing skills in the ballroom on the tWINning team.

Dwight Howard

5’3″ professional dancer Daniella Karagach is paired with 6’10” basketball star Dwight Howard. 2004, he was the Orlando Magic’s first-round pick in the NBA draft. He stayed with the Magic until 2012 before making several moves over a multi-year span, from the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Lakers again, Philadelphia 76ers, Lakers again, Taoyuan Leopards, and now playing for the Taiwan Mustangs. He has earned multiple awards throughout his career, but his biggest one was an NBA championship in 2020. He will now go from the basketball floor to the dance floor on Team DoubleD.

Chandler Kinney

Brandon Armstrong has been paired with American actress Chandler Kinney. She has starred in Disney shows “Girl Meets World” and “K.C. Undercover” as well as the Nickelodeon show “The Haunted Hathaways.” In 2020, she was in “Zombies 2” as a werewolf. She also starred in the 2022 spin-off of “Pretty Little Liars” as Tabby, a director. She is now on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars on team CHAN & BRAN YAP SESH.

Ilona Maher

Olympic Rugby star Ilona Maher has been paired with Alan Bersten. At 17, Maher played rugby for the South Burlington School Rugby Football Club and then for the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Once there, she won three championships in the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association. She then played rugby sevens at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Paris, where they took bronze. Maher also competed in the recent 2024 Olympics, where the team again took bronze. She now takes to the dance floor on team CUT-A-RUGby to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Brooks Nader

Gleb Savchenko has been paired with American model Brooks Nader. After winning their 2019 “Swim Search” competition, she became a model for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. She was then featured in the magazine in 2020, 2021, and 2022, becoming a cover girl for the magazine in 2023. She has also launched a jewelry collection with Electric Picks. She was recently announced as a contestant in season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Rylee Arnold has been paired with Stephen Nedoroscik, an Olympic gymnast who went viral during this summer’s games, known to many as the “Pommel Horse Guy.” He is a two-time Olympic medalist, first winning in the 2020 Olympics and again in the 2024 Olympics. He’s also a four-time U.S. National Champion and two-time NCAA National Champion. He is best known for competing individually in the pommel horse round of the competition, also winning bronze in the team event. Now, he is dancing on team Arnold Pommel.

Phaedra Parks

Val Chmerkovskiy has been paired with TV personality and attorney Phaedra Parks. She is best known for her appearances on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” from 2010 to 2017, as well as for being an attorney with her legal firm, The Parks Group. She has also appeared in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and “Married to Medicine.” She is now on team Peaches and Cream!

Eric Roberts

Britt Stewart has been paired with actor Eric Roberts. He has appeared in movies such as “The Dark Knight,” “Doctor Who the Movie,” and TV shows such as “Suits” and now “Dancing with the Stars.” With over 700 credits, Roberts has appeared in blockbusters, student films, and music videos. He is the recipient of two Golden Globe Awards—one for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture in 1986 and New Actor in 1979. He is now on team Team Brightside.

Tori Spelling

Pasha Pashkov has been paired with American actress and author Tori Spelling. Spelling’s most prominent role was on the classic teen drama “90210” from 1990 to 2000. She has also been in 76 TV shows and movies throughout her career since 1981. Spelling is now on “Dancing with the Stars” for Season 33!

Jenn Tran

Sasha Farber has been paired with TV personality Jenn Tran. Tran, known for her appearances in Season 21 of “The Bachelorette” and Season 28 of “The Bachelor,” is the first Asian American to play the lead role in a “Bachelor” franchise. She is now a contestant on Season 33 of “DWTS!”

Reginald VelJohnson

Reginald VelJohnson, most known for his role as the patriarch on the classic sitcom “Family Matters,” has been paired with professional dancer Emma Slater. VelJohnson has been acting since 1981, with “Wolfen” being his first film, acting as a morgue attendant. He has been acting ever since, even appearing in video games “Die Hard: Nakatomi Plaza” and “Die Hard: Vendetta” as Sargent Al Powell. VelJohnson and Slater now make up Team Dancing Matters and are competing for the win.

Voting

You can vote for your favorite team anytime during the LIVE show by going to www.dwtsvote.abc.com and/or by texting the keyword of the couple you want to vote for to 21523. The keyword will be revealed during the live show. There is a limit of 10 votes per couple per voting method, capping at 20 votes per couple. You can vote for multiple if you would like to. Text voting is only available in the United States and its territories. Votes cannot be changed once texted in.

Season 33 has a diverse cast who will show off their dancing abilities as the season progresses. This season will be remembered for its memorable performances and overall creativity. I hope you are as excited as I am to watch these teams compete for the Mirror Ball trophy!