This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Clearly, we’re not in Kansas Anymore!

Tucker Pillsbury, better known as Role Model, has swept listeners off their feet once again. In the midst of promoting his second full-length album, he shared a black-and-white photo to Instagram Stories, captioning it, “SURPRISE AT MIDNIGHT @spotify.” And of course, I stayed up counting down the minutes.

The clock hit midnight, and Spotify lit up my phone screen: “Somebody Else – Spotify Singles by ROLE MODEL.”

Staring at the screen in awe, I hit play. The mix of drums, piano, and vocals resonate through my apartment, and my head begins to follow a string of lyrics I’m all too familiar with. The silk of his voice brushes the instruments in a way that’s easy to listen to, as the background vocals enhance his unique twist on the melody.

The original version by British band The 1975 carries a melancholic tone. In contrast, the Spotify arrangement done by Role Model is upbeat and hopeful, yet it retains the raw emotion of the lyrics. He transforms this destructive song into something soft and optimistic.

This concept isn’t new to Role Model.

His sophomore album, “Kansas Anymore” is a collection of songs proving that it’s possible to infuse hope into heartbreak, while also being a testament to his growth as an artist. His honesty and vulnerability have been appreciated by listeners, with one on TikTok stating “[T]his is one of the most cohesive and lyrically dense albums I’ve heard in a minute.”

Role Model’s debut album, “RX,” released in 2022, beautifully captures the experience of a first love. Following just two years later, “Kansas Anymore” delves into themes of homesickness, love, and loss, creating a seamless pairing with the debut—like a perfect match of fine wine and cheese.

“I was writing a lot of songs about watching my relationship slowly fall apart and was bracing for that loss,” says Role Model in an interview with Dork. “I wanted to start slow and soft with ‘Oh, Gemini.’ There’s a lot more to this album that isn’t so dark and slow. It’s a summer album somehow.”

Track 3, “Scumbag” is anything but dark and slow. Visiting his hometown, Cape Elizabeth, Maine for the music video, Role Model prances around a barn, strumming his guitar and singing his heart out. This track and its video are by far the most nostalgic work he has produced, reflecting on how it feels to miss home and all the people he’s seemingly “left behind” who still stand by him as he moves forward with his career.

The “Sexist Man Alive” Nominee (vote here!) is currently supporting Gracie Abrams on her “The Secret of Us” tour before going on his own headlining tour starting in November. See ticket availability on www.heyrolemodel.com.