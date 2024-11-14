Christmas Wishlist Ideas

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re like me, every year this time comes around and my mom asks me what I want for Christmas. I have NO IDEA. So I asked a few people from Her Campus Mizzou and a few friends what they were asking for for Christmas in hopes that it will help you (and me). I will attach the links to everything underneath the description!

Our first category is backpacks!

Quite a few of the people I surveyed mentioned asking for a new backpack! So, I came up with a list of the best backpacks of 2024. The most voted backpack is the Patagonia Refugio 26L Pack. Mesh straps, water bottle pockets, and removable laptop sleeve. https://bit.ly/48AQN9g

Next is the Fjallraven Kanken Laptop backpack. This is a smaller backpack, but isn’t ideal for carrying a lot of stuff. So if you have a full school load this may not be the backpack for you. https://bit.ly/40tNheV

Finally, the backpack that everyone seems to have on campus. The North Face Jester. This backpack is my favorite personally, I have a green one. This 27L backpack has a front bungee system as added storage, two water bottle pockets, and a padded laptop sleeve. It also has secure zip pockets and a key fob. It has a 4.7 star review with over 3,500 reviews. 93% of people would recommend it to a friend, and I am one of those people. https://bit.ly/40B854k

Another category to consider is event tickets!

I asked my surveyees what the most expensive thing they asked for was, and a lot of them said tickets to an event. So, here are some recommendations to events near Columbia with ticket links.

The Brooks & Dunn: Neon Moon Tour is at the Enterprise Center on April 25, 2025 in St. Louis. https://bit.ly/4ejROUy

Justin Timberlake: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the Enterprise Center on December 19 2024. https://bit.ly/4hyXrB4

Mariah Carey: Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time is at the Enterprise Center on November 29, 2024. https://bit.ly/4hzMGhI

Dancing with the Stars: Live! – 2025 Tour is at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on February 18 2025. https://www.stifeltheatre.com/events/detail/dancing-with-the-stars-live-2024

My next category is stocking stuffers. The smaller, more affordable things.

Vaseline Chapstick, I LIVE by this stuff. https://bit.ly/3YByaxx

Night Cap Drink Cover Scrunchie https://bit.ly/3NSpDkR

Let That Sh*t Go Journal https://www.amazon.com/Let-That-Sh-Remembering-Important/dp/167037758X

Face Massage Roller https://amzn.to/48El1rX

Drink Tumbler https://bit.ly/48FnVwQ

Portable Charger https://shorturl.at/o7oV9

Apple Air Tags, I have these in every important bag, wallet, purse, and even my car. https://shorturl.at/ouX7T

And now, onto the gift card category.

Gift Cards are always a 10/10. Some of the most popular gift card brands are Lululemon, Nike, Adidas, OnCloud, BestBuy, Apple, Kindle, Barnes and Noble, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Subway, Chick Fil A, and Chipotle.

Our final gifting category? Electronics.

I am an electronics nerd. I love everything to do with Apple. So I couldn’t not put an Apple section in here. They have released a lot of new tech recently.

Starting with Airpods, they just came out with the Airpods 4 for $179 and a new version of the Airpods Max for $549. Also, new MacBook Pro has been announced which you can preorder for $1599. The imac is also on preorder for $1299, the Mac Mini is on preorder for $599, and the iphone 16 Pro is on sale starting at $999. Sadly, Apple Intelligence has not been released to the general public yet, so if that is what you’re getting the new iphone for, I would wait.

The ipad Mini starts at $499, the Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $399, and the iphone 16 with Apple Intelligence (that hasn’t been released yet) starts at $799. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also available from $799. Additional new products available are the Apple Vision Pro from $3499, the MacBook Air from $999, the ipad Pro from $999, and finally the ipad Air from $599.

In my opinion, there is nothing too exciting in this year’s launch, but once the Apple Intelligence comes out that will be really cool. I am really excited about that.

https://www.apple.com/store?afid=p238%7CseIEs444j-dc_mtid_1870765e38482_pcrid_719416992152_pgrid_13945964887_pntwk_g_pchan__pexid__ptid_kwd-10778630_&cid=aos-us-kwgo-brand-apple–slid—product-

I hope that this helped inspire you when it comes to what you want for Christmas! Have an amazing holiday season!