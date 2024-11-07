An Homage to Cinema: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

It seems Hollywood’s shining stars got together this year to pick out a to-die-for theme this Halloween. From cult classics to beloved animations, celebrities are paying homage to films in their costumes this year. While some fail to bring the hocus pocus — or worse, ghost the holiday all together — these celebrity looks are all treat and no trick. Let’s reflect on 10 of the best celebrity costumes this year.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as Alice in Wonderland

It seems these two fell down the rabbit hole while picking out their costumes this year, and I’m mad for it. While the two have been together since mid-2023, this is their first Halloween as a public couple and they decided to go all out, taking on what seems to be Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

Kerry Washington (and company) as Challengers

This year, Washington teamed up with Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn to recreate one of the most intense on-screen love triangles of 2024. The three are well known for their own fictional ménage à trois, having starred alongside each other in the political drama “Scandal.”

Sabrina Carpenter as Sandy from Grease

For Sabrina Carpenter, a tour stop is no excuse to miss out on this holiday tradition. The singer kicked off Halloween a day early in Dallas, donning Sandy’s iconic leather look and performing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” to seal the deal.

Sabrina Carpenter as Tinker Bell

Of course, I couldn’t just talk about one of Sabrina Carpenter’s show stopping looks. Fortunately for all of us, Carpenter switched through several costumes throughout the night, giving us all the more to talk about. Carpenter brought life to animation with this Tinker Bell ensemble, and she looked just darling.

Halle Bailey as Halle Berry in Die Another Day

Apparently their names aren’t the only things that are similar, as Halle Bailey has proved with this costume. Bailey does a stunning job in her remake of the bikini fit.

Paris Hilton as Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction

If we’re talking about movie re-creations, I’d be remiss not to mention Paris Hilton perfectly adapting the notorious “Pulp Fiction” cover. With her jet black wig, you’ll be sure to do a double take when you see this look.

Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink from 13 Going on 30

Jennifer Garner is paying homage to herself in this throwback to her hit 2004 RomCom, “13 Going on 30.” Twenty years later and it’s like she hasn’t aged a day.

Victoria Justice as Coraline

It seems Victoria Justice heard about “Coraline” turning 15 this year and decided to celebrate. The Nickelodeon alum nailed this life sized interpretation of the classic stop motion character, even finding a way to incorporate button-eyes (in a less permanent way).

Chloe Bailey as Jessica Rabbit

While her sister is stepping into the role of a Bond girl, Chloe Bailey decided to be a drawn girl, absolutely embodying Jessica Rabbit from the stunning red waves to the flawless purple eyeshadow.

Janelle Monáe as… E.T.?

I know it may be hard to believe, but I promise there really is a person in that costume. Janelle Monáe refused to phone it in this year and instead decided to phone home, becoming completely unrecognizable in this larger-than-life re-creation of the beloved ‘80s character.

Conclusion

2024’s Halloween was a key time for these celebs to show off their creative sides and they rose from the grave to the occasion. While Halloween has come and gone, these costumes will be living in our hearts forever (or at least until we see what they do next year).