A College Student’s Guide to Affordable Housing

As this semester comes to a close, there is one thing on every college student’s mind: “Where am I going to live next year?” Whether you are a returning apartment seeker or a first-time renter, searching for affordable and convenient housing can be an intimidating task. To help make this process a little bit easier, here is a compilation of some tips and tricks that I have found the most helpful while searching for where to live next!

1. Consider On- and Off-Campus Housing

This might sound like a given, but the first thing that you’re going to want to figure out is what kind of housing you are searching for. There are so many options: apartments, houses, dorms, or even becoming an RA on-campus. There are numerous places to live both on and off-campus, so figure out which one of these suits your best interests and keep that in mind when moving forward with any next steps!

2. Roommate Selection

One of the earliest things you need to consider is who you want (or don’t want) to live with! Roommate selection is very important, especially since you are going to be living alongside whoever you choose for at least a year. Decide what kind of lifestyle you have and talk to potential roommates to figure out if your preferences are compatible or not. Remember, you don’t have to live with someone just because you’re friends! Make sure you actually want to share a living space with them before fully committing to it!

3. Figure out a budget

When thinking about where you want to live, setting a realistic budget is one of the most crucial things. Start by figuring out where the majority of your rent will come from, accounting for your monthly income, savings accounts, allowances, and financial aid. Then, move on to estimating how much you’ll need to spend each month on things like tuition, textbooks, groceries, transportation, and fun activities. This should give you a sense of how much you have to spend on rent and utilities, which can help narrow down where a feasible place to live is. Remember to leave an extra finance cushion in case something unexpected happens!

4. Go to Housing Fairs

Don’t miss out on the housing fairs that Mizzou hosts! There are typically housing fairs every fall that give students the opportunity to explore a variety of housing options all in one place. Representatives from apartment complexes, as well as Mizzou Residential Life employees, are all present to answer questions and hand out information about what it is like to live at each of their buildings. They also feature some special deals and discounts for students who show up, as well as prizes and free merchandise!

5. Take tours

Almost every apartment complex offers public tours, so take advantage of them! Touring a building you are considering will give you an idea of what it will be like to actually live there; plus, you can see if the complex itself fits your needs and lifestyle. Most places allow you to book a tour any day of the week, but if your schedule is tight, don’t worry- many apartments offer virtual tours online, so you can see the layout and amenities of a particular apartment without ever leaving your room!

6. Utilize University Resources

If you want to simplify your search even more, I encourage you to look at university resources! You can visit the University of Missouri’s housing website, where dorms are displayed based off of the amenities they offer and where they are located in comparison to the rest of campus. You can also visit their off-campus housing website, where you can search for apartments and houses that are relatively close to campus. Additionally, there are online forums and social media groups where other students post about subletting apartments and roommate opportunities! By utilizing these resources, you can get a better understanding of exactly where your future home will be!

https://offcampus.missouri.edu/ – Off-Campus Housing Resources

https://housing.missouri.edu/ – On-Campus Housing Resources

Finding the perfect place to call home can be incredibly challenging, but with these tips, hopefully that process is made a lot easier! Happy house hunting!