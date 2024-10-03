5 Places For You And Your Friends To Explore In Columbia This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

As a student, it’s easy to get caught up in the stresses of school work, but throughout your college experience, it is important for you to take time to relax and have some fun. Luckily for you, Columbia is home to countless hangout spots and there truly is something for everyone to enjoy! Here are a few hangout ideas for you and your friends to consider next time you want to have some fun.

Stephens Lake Park

Located just over a mile from campus, Stephens Lake Park is the perfect outdoor escape for you and your friends. The park is 116 acres and is home to an 11-acre lake that is perfect for fishing and swimming, in addition to hammocks, picnic, trails, and a soccer field. No matter what your outdoor interest is, this park is a perfect place to unwind and have fun.

Ragtag Cinema

Ragtag Cinema is not your traditional movie theater, and if you are looking to have a movie night with a unique twist it is the perfect destination for you. This nonprofit theater shows a variety of indie, international, cult, and classic films year-round. This makes Ragtag the perfect place for you and your friends to have a movie night like you have never had before, and you may even find your new favorite film.



Midway Golf and Games

If you and your friends are looking for a fun place to spend your time while having some friendly competition, Midway Golf and Games has it all. There you will find a variety of activities including golf courses, a driving range, mini golf, go-karts, batting cages, axe throwing, archery tag, and yard games. Their abundance of activities is sure to have something for everyone. Even if golf and games aren’t your thing you can still relax and hang out at their restaurant, 44 Tavern.

The Blue Note

If you are a fan of live entertainment, consider a night out at The Blue Note.Whether you like live music, stand-up comedy, dances, or other shows, The Blue Note has something to offer you and your friends. Located downtown, and only a short walk from campus, this venue is the place to go if you are looking for a fun night out. In the coming months, they will host many entertainers including Soulja Boy, Yung Gravy, and Drew Lynch, in addition to hosting other events including a Halloween party and drag show.

Hexagon Alley

If you and your friends love a cozy and casual competition, Hexagon Alley is the perfect hangout spot for you. This board game cafe just outside of campus has a collection of over 650 games to choose from, where you are sure to find a game that interests you. While you play you can even enjoy snacks inspired by your favorite board games and drinks ranging from coffee to cocktails.

Columbia is full of hidden gems, making it easy to take a break from the stresses of work and college life. From coffee, to movies, and even spots to play board games, there’s something for everyone and their friends to enjoy. Next time you’re looking for a place to chill out, alone or with friends, keep this list in mind to discover something new.