13 Urban Outfitters Must Haves for Black Friday Coming From an Urban Employee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Black Friday is the best shopping holiday for the fashion girlies. It’s pure in-store chaos– especially at Urban Outfitters this year because they’re having their biggest sale ever. Absolutely everything is 40% off, from graphic tees to polaroid frames. Urban Outfitters rarely has deals this good, so now is the time to take the plunge and buy your cart!

As an Urban Outfitters employee, I’ve seen many items go in and out of style, from expensive to on-sale. I’ve compiled a list of 13 clothing items that likely won’t go on sale again and will last for several fashion seasons.

Oddli X Urban Renewal Baby Tee $29.95 + 40% off

Oddli makes clothing from recycled fabrics and turns it into something new. What I love about their collab with Urban Outfitters is that it lists cities in an “I <3 NY” fashion. Oddli also offers custom words on their website. I have this shirt and I adore it. I style it with an olive green long sleeve underneath and some medium wash jeans.

Out From Under Avril Boxer Pant $39 + 40% off

Avril Boxer Pants are the perfect lounging pants. They feel silky and delicate. I plan on buying these this weekend and wearing them with a plain white tank top. You could even wear them out in public, no judgement!

BDG Kayla Straight Leg Low-Rise Jean $69 + 40% off

These are a best-seller, so they’ll go out fast this weekend. Kayla’s provide a perfectly vintage style of baggy. They go great with any baby tee and hoodie.

Out From Under Je T’aime Shine Satin Cami $35 + 40% off

I have this cami in its original form and get many compliments on it. This new rendition of the satin style adds a more unique element to the look, making it more of a going out top instead of a lounging top. The Je ‘T’aime Cami would go great with a mini skirt and boots on a night out.

BDG Too Perfect Long Sleeve Tee $29 + 40% off

It’s impossible to find a perfect basic long sleeve top. Maybe that is why it is called the “Too Perfect” long sleeve top. It would go great layered with any tee or tank top that you can no longer wear because it’s long sleeve season.

Urban Renewal Remnants Stripe Knit Pull On Pant $39 + 40% off

Urban Renewal repurposes vintage materials and uses them for new products. This is definitely a more ethical solution to consuming fashion. These pajama pants are super comfy and effortlessly give the clean-girl aesthetic.

Silence + Noise Coyote Cowl Neck Halter Top $29 + 40% off

The going-out top. I find any excuse to wear this and plan on wearing it for Thanksgiving. You can wear it as a cowl neck or more of an off the shoulder style. It pairs easily with a baggy jean or mini skirt.

BDG Ollie Layered Twofer Tee $45 + 40% off

Layering is so in this season. I love this specific piece because it has the perfect amount of baggy, making an effortless street style look. This would go great with any style of jeans, a baseball cap, and a classic sneaker.

Out From Under Clarise Sheer Rose Floral Lace Turtleneck Top $29 +40% off

The perfect base layer for a classy going out look. I’ve seen it styled with a bralette underneath or with any graphic tee. It adds a different texture to an outfit, drawing your eyes to it.

BDG Joey Full Length Wide Leg Jean $59 + 40% off

LOVE, LOVE, LOVE these jeans. I wear them almost every day. The perfect mix of baggy and shape. I will repurchase these every day until the day I die. Any activity: going out or attending an 8 a.m. lecture because they are just that comfy.

BDG Em Corduroy Pocket Pant $69 + 40% off

Adding corduroy to your wardrobe will never be a mistake. They were big in 2020, and they’re coming back, especially with a baggier fit to them. I love the color options with these and they would go great with Birkenstock clogs and a turtleneck.

Ella Lace Tights $19 + 40% off

Printed tights transform any basic look into one that is eye-catching. When paired with flats and a little black dress, any color of these tights will make everyone want what you have on.

Silence + Noise Floral Studded Crescent Bag $59 + 40% off

Urban Outfitters has the best purses. I loved this one because of the chunky embellishments on it. It gives Tori Vega in the best way. This bag would also look great with charms and keychains on it.

Don’t get trampled in the mall on Friday! If you miss out on this sale, there’s always Cyber Monday to look forward to! Happy Holidays!