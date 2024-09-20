10 Songs to Lock Into Your Fall Aesthetic

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall fast approaching and the weather starting to cool (but not really), I can think of several songs perfect for providing a soundtrack for the season. Like most people, I cannot wait for the weather to cool down, for all the leaves to turn their pretty colors, for sweater weather to arrive, and for pumpkin-scented and pumpkin-flavored everything. The only thing missing from the season is some music, so without further ado, here’s my selection of songs that provide perfect fall vibes.

1. “There She Goes” by The La’s

To start off, I have to include the autumn-girlie “Gilmore Girls” anthem. This song is the perfect introduction to fall. Listening to this song is what I imagine walking around Stars Hollow on a nice, chilly day feels like. I 100% recommend putting your AirPods in and blasting this song while you walk around your college campus or any other cozy area during fall as you sip your Pumpkin Spice Latte from your favorite local coffee shop.

2. “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

This song also fits the “Gilmore Girls” theme, but it also has a general indie-folk-girl-autumn feel. It’s also perfect for listening to while walking, especially in Peace Park on campus. This song is also ideal for those in a relationship, as it’s the perfect vibe for a cutesy walk with your sweetheart.

3. “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac

Not only does this song remind me of fall, but it also reminds me of The 1980s Care Bears movies, which is irrelevant, but I felt like mentioning it. Like the rest of the songs on this list, it’s perfect for going on a nice stroll. It’s perfectly dreamy and feels like an orange-ish-brown autumn leaf. The production of this song is also to die for.

4. “gold rush” by Taylor Swift

This one is also a romantic couple-y one, and just like the entirety of “folklore” and “evermore,” it gives fall. This song –and the entire album– makes me want to put a cardigan on and make a nice warm mug of coffee or hot chocolate, whichever is your vibe.

5. “Autumn In New York” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

I don’t think this song needs much explaining. It strays from the folk and indie sound of the other songs as it’s jazz, which is a perfect genre for fall if you don’t like folk or indie music. This song reminds me of “When Harry Met Sally,” which is on my personal list of fall movies that I will be watching at some point before Sept. 22 and multiple more times before winter begins.

6. “Halloween” by Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan, in my opinion, embodies the season of fall. Forget “Brat” Summer; Noah Kahan fall is fast approaching. Especially this song, for obvious reasons. While this song is honestly depressing, it fits the vibe of the season perfectly. The post-chorus is my absolute favorite part of the song and circles back to the folk-dreamy sound from earlier in the list.

7. “Lady Bird” by Peter McPoland

I don’t hear much about Peter McPoland, so I recommend you listen to more of his stuff outside of this song. But I’d say that this song specifically is multi-seasonal, but because it’s September, it’s a fall song right now. This song embodies heaven and daydreaming, making you feel like getting lost in thought, floating in the sky. I’m absolutely guilty of putting this song on repeat and listening to it 10 times over just because it’s that good.

8. “Snowbank Blues” by The Backseat Lovers

While the title of this song might have ‘snow’ in it, it’s perfect for fall. The Backseat Lovers have recently gained popularity on TikTok with some of their earlier songs. This song doesn’t really have anything that screams fall. Still, when you listen to it, it kind of just feels like a random Wednesday in November where it’s still supposed to be fall, but it’s starting to get all gloomy and ‘blah’ because winter is unfortunately getting closer, and you just can’t wait for fall/Thanksgiving break.

9. “Scotland” by The Lumineers

Most of their songs are fall songs, but this song especially fits the vibes. Scotland as a country reminds me of fall, and so, of course, does this song (It’s also the intro in The CW show Reign, which I recommend watching sometime this season).

10. “all my ghosts” by Lizzy McAlpine

The title of this song is another one that helps give it a fall vibe. It’s also another sad one, but that’s beside the point. The production of this song is phenomenal, and Lizzy McAlpine herself is another embodiment of fall, and I cannot wait for her new song to come out.

One thing about me is I’m extremely indecisive, so here’s a list of honorable mentions: “Dreams” by The Cranberries, “Iced Coffee” by Arthur Hill, “Stubborn Love” by The Lumineers, “Big Black Car” by Gregory Alan Isakov, “Woodland” by The Paper Kites, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John, “San Fransico” by 5 Seconds of Summer, and “Autumn Leaves” by Nat King Cole.

Here’s an entire playlist containing all these songs, plus many more –aka even more honorable mentions– that make me think of and long for fall:

I hope that you find some new songs through this article that you can grow to love. Hopefully, these songs will end up on many more playlists in the future!