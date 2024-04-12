The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Millersville chapter.

If you know me then you know it’s no secret or surprise: my happy place is at a concert! There is no better feeling than seeing your favorite artists perform their songs live right in front of you. The vibe of a loud crowd mixed with blinding lights are some the best serotonin boosts for my life. Each concert I’ve attended in my life, I look back on as truly some of the best nights of my life. Because of this, I’ve put together some of the things you need to bring to your next concert to have an unforgettable experience! Here are some of my go-to concert essentials:

1. Funky Glasses

Canva

Colorful glasses are so fun and cheap! Drug stores and dollar stores sell them all the time, and they can truly transform your concert outfit! My favorite pair that I own are sheer pink with heart lenses (which I am definitely wearing to my next show!) Glasses are a cute accessory that you are sure to get compliments on for your next concert.

2. Bracelets

Bracelets are one of my favorite concert traditions! Making your own bracelets to hand out and trade has become popular with many recent artists on tours! Make them colorful and shiny so they stand out to fellow concertgoers. It is such a cute and simple way to meet people, complete an outfit, and just show support for the artist. You might even get noticed!

3. Glitter

Who doesn’t love a good sparkle? Body glitter is so shimmery and fun! There are many safe options for face and hair glitter as well. Some types come in a spray while other brands sell brush on glitter. It’s a fun way to stand out with the flashing lights during a concert and add a little extra pop. Just remember, a little goes a long way! With a bit of glitter, you are sure to sparkle all night!

4. Hats

One trend I’ve seen lately with concerts are fans with fluffy cowboy hats. Some fans even throw them to the artists on stage and it’s both fun and engaging! Fluffy hats are so cute and can give your concert outfit the perfect boost of personality it needs. They are simple and cheap, and such a fun way to show up at a concert.

5. Water

It may be obvious but the last one is definitely the most important essential, hydration! Concerts are so much fun, but they are also hot and sweaty. It’s important to stay hydrated throughout the night. We’ve also seen too many people faint during a show. To avoid this, make sure you get plenty of rest the night before and don’t forget your water bottle!

With summer right around the corner, concert season is just beginning! So grab a few friends, and these essentials, and make your next concert an experience to remember!

~ Mandi <3