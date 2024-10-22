Let’s Talk About Post Malone’s Country Era

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Giddy up y’all, because Post Malone has entered a new era and I am so here for it! Being from a small country town, I was kind of made to love country music. Even now, I find myself enjoying the country-pop genre. I feel like we’ve seen so many pop singers make the transition, but now it’s Post Malone’s turn to take on country! The release of his newest country album F-1 Trillion, had me completely hooked from the first song and we have to talk about it all!

Post Malone has risen to fame after creating banger after banger. I have to admit, as much as I really liked his rap/ pop music, I think country fits him SO much better! His voice is so raw and powerful. I don’t think this album has any skips for me. I have had F-1 Trillion on repeat since its release in August! I would go through his album song by song, but being as there are 27 songs, I definitely don’t have time. So here are the highlights of some of my favorites:

Finer Things (ft. Hank Williams Jr.)

Yours

Hey Mercedes

Losers (ft. Jelly Roll)

Two Heart

Guy for That (ft. Luke Combs)

If you haven’t noticed, some of these songs feature an artist singing besides Post. In fact, Post Malone features over 13 well-known country artists in his album. This summer, I was fortunate enough to see Post Malone on his F-1 Trillion Tour and had the time of my life! His range is very powerful live, and he has such a big stage presence that was so enjoyable to see. Not only is Post talented, but he also has a really kind heart and is very humble.

As we enter Post’s country era, I cannot wait to see where he goes next! Be sure to stream and listen to F-1 Trillion out now!

