Let’s Talk About Post Malone’s Country Era

Giddy up y’all, because Post Malone has entered a new era and I am so here for it! Being from a small country town, I was kind of made to love country music. Even now, I find myself enjoying the country-pop genre. I feel like we’ve seen so many pop singers make the transition, but now it’s Post Malone’s turn to take on country! The release of his newest country album F-1 Trillion, had me completely hooked from the first song and we have to talk about it all!
Post Malone has risen to fame after creating banger after banger. I have to admit, as much as I really liked his rap/ pop music, I think country fits him SO much better! His voice is so raw and powerful. I don’t think this album has any skips for me. I have had F-1 Trillion on repeat since its release in August! I would go through his album song by song, but being as there are 27 songs, I definitely don’t have time. So here are the highlights of some of my favorites:
- Finer Things (ft. Hank Williams Jr.)
- Yours
- Hey Mercedes
- Losers (ft. Jelly Roll)
- Two Heart
- Guy for That (ft. Luke Combs)
If you haven’t noticed, some of these songs feature an artist singing besides Post. In fact, Post Malone features over 13 well-known country artists in his album. This summer, I was fortunate enough to see Post Malone on his F-1 Trillion Tour and had the time of my life! His range is very powerful live, and he has such a big stage presence that was so enjoyable to see. Not only is Post talented, but he also has a really kind heart and is very humble.
As we enter Post’s country era, I cannot wait to see where he goes next! Be sure to stream and listen to F-1 Trillion out now!
M <3