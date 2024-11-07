The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Millersville chapter.

As both a social media girly and a reader, BookTok is the place to be! My TikTok is constantly giving me new book recommendations, reviews, and aesthetics. As both a Bookstagrammer (@mandi_bookshelf) and an english major, I am always trying to find new romance reads. After spending years on BookTok, here is my official review of which books are worth the hype! (and which ones are not!)

Twisted Love (By Ana Huang)

I LOVE Twisted Love! For me this book was worth the hype and more. I am biased because anything that Ana Huang writes is an automatic 5 stars for me. The first book of the Twisted series is Ava and Alex’s story and I love these characters and this world so much! My heart belongs to this universe and these books. I think that BookTok did the right thing hyping this book up and if you haven’t already, read this book!

The Love Hypothesis (By Ali Hazelwood)

The Love Hypothesis is a toss up. I personally really liked it, but I can see how other readers on TikTok might not! I felt that the characters were really interesting and so was the plot, but I also think compared to others on this list something just falls flat. I would definitely recommend this read, however compared to others on this list, it just doesn’t stand out. For that, I think this read is just the right amount of hype.

The Fine Print (By Lauren Asher)

The Fine Print had me in tears along with the rest of the Dreamland Billionaire series! Lauren Asher is really good at world building and having her characters interact with each other (similiar to Ana Huang). I think I finished this book in a matter of hours. Something about the love story of Row and Zahra gets me every time! Definitely worth the hype on BookTok!

It Ends With Us (By Colleen Hoover)

Ok, so here is where things fall flat. Colleen Hoover reads are 1. controversial and 2. a hit or miss. I did not enjoy It Ends With Us. I however, really enjoyed some of her other reads. This one was a huge phenomenon on TikTok that I really could not understand. I think there are other books that incorporate the same messages and meanings better. While I do love some of Colleens books, It Ends With Us did not land for me.

Icebreaker (By Hannah Grace)

People went crazy over Icebreaker when it first released! It was all over BookTok, and rightfully so! As much as I saw people complaining about it, I honestly loved the plot and the characters. Ana and Nate had such a cute story full of passion and drama that I really enjoyed. I think this book was worth the hype and definitely encourage you to read it, if you are a lover of romance!