It feels like just Yesterday that I was just coming home from yet another amazing study abroad trip, wanting to Get Back and do it all over again.
Over the summer, I had another amazing opportunity to take part in a Millersville study abroad trip, and words cannot explain just how awesome this trip was. In the span of just two weeks, our group ventured to Dublin, London, Liverpool, and Scotland, and I was able to cross so many things off my bucket list! Although there is SOOO much to say about each location, I decided to focus this article on my one major obsession I had throughout the entire trip: The Beatles.
As a major Beatles fan, there was no possible way for me to ever be calm when I found ourselves in Liverpool, the iconic home and birthplace of The Beatles. During my time at this location, I made it my goal to not miss out on anything related to this band, as I will most likely not ever have another Ticket to Ride back here. Thanks to my amazing uncle (the one and only Beatles expert) I was able to create a list of sights to see Here, There and Everywhere in Liverpool.
10 Beatles Related Things to Do in Liverpool
- The Magical Mystery Bus TOur
As much as I love getting my steps in, taking a ride on The Magical Mystery Bus Tour is something you don’t want to miss out on if you ever find yourself in Liverpool. The second you step onto this colorful bus, you get to spend the next 2 hours immersing yourself into the life of The Beatles. From seeing the homes of where the members grew up, to visiting some iconic locations heard in their songs, to even having a sing along to some of the greatest hits: this is an adventure you don’t want to miss.
- The Cavern Club
During your trip to Liverpool, make sure to find time to step into the music scene and visit the legendary Cavern Club. This venue was once the birthplace of The Beatles, and whether you are a die-hard Beatles fan or simply love listening to great music, this place offers a unique experience. Enjoy refreshments and live performances, explore the club’s memorabilia collection, and simply soak up the amazing atmosphere.
- Walk Along Mathew Street
Along with being the location for The Cavern Club, Mathew Street is known for its connection to The Beatles, as well as its fantastic music scene. As you walk through this lively road, you can visit a numerous number of pubs, shop for a wide variety of Beatles merchandise, as well as surround yourself with Beatles photos amongst the different buildings. It is also home of the Liverpool Beatles Museum, which you will hear more about later on!
- The BEatles Statue
Have you ever wanted to get a picture with the Fab Four? Now you can. These statues are a must-see tourist attraction for any and all Beatles fans. Position yourself between the statues and get an iconic picture to show off. You might even be lucky. Different street performers might be set up near the statues so you can listen to some Beatles hits as you take your photos!
- The Beatles Story Museum
While I didn’t personally explore this museum myself (only took photos from the outside), this is a location you don’t want to miss if you have the time! Take a journey back in time through the lives and music of The Beatles as you explore recreations of different venues and enjoy interactive exhibits.
- Liverpool Beatles Museum
Thankfully, this is a museum I was able to visit, and it was worth it! Located on Mathew Street, take a journey through the years of this amazing band. Each floor focuses on a certain time period, from the early days to their rise to fame, and includes hundreds of personal items and never before seen memorabilia. Take a look around while also enjoying the amazing music that plays throughout the entire museum.
- The British Music Experience Museum
Bowie, Slade, The Sweet, Spice Girls, The Beatles: This museum is dedicated to celebrating British Music through the years. Take a look at an amazing collection of memorabilia, stage outfits, instruments, and different images and footage. Should you stay or should you go? You should definitely go!
- Eleanor Rigby Statue
Any Beatles fan knows the song “Eleanor Rigby,” so imagine the excitement they would have when getting the opportunity to see this iconic statue. Located near Mathew Street, take a seat on the bench and capture the moment. Take a moment to also read the plaque located by the statue as well.
- Listen to Street Music
Liverpool is full of musical history, and is a fantastic place to enjoy street musicians. As you wander through the streets, take some time to stop and listen to the different performers!
- Look for Murals and Photos
If you have done everything else on this list, take a walk throughout the city and see what different murals and street art you can find! Especially around Mathew Street, make sure you look in all directions: You don’t want to miss any of the sights.
If you ever Come Together with friends or family, or simply traveling on your own, and you find yourself in Liverpool, All You Need to do is make sure to visit these iconic Beatles location.
It truly felt like I was living A Day in The Life of the Fab Four!
:) Christine