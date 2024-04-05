The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With summer just around the corner, it’s playlist making time! I don’t know about you, but I am an avid music lover, and Summer is always the best time to update your playlists. Whether it’s a live concert or just pure admiration for the artist, music has the power to bring so many people together. I’ve recently discovered a few gems that quickly became additions to my summer playlist. Check them out now!

1. Benson Boone – Slow it Down.

Benson Boone is my favorite recording artist right now! I first discovered him in American Idol and ever since then, became obsessed with him as a singer/ songwriter. His lyrics are always incredibly written, and his voice is just so powerful. His newest song ‘Slow it Down’ has been viral on TikTok, and rightfully so. The day it came out, it was added to my playlist!

2. Ryan Mack – She Wins, I Lose

Ryan Mack is a new and upcoming artist. He has a couple good songs out so far, but ‘She Wins, I Lose’ is such a vibe for Summer! The beat is so cool and it’s a really fun song to just drive around with the windows down to. Stay tuned for more of Ryan because he’s really talented!

3. August Moon – Dance Before We Walk

Sung by actor Nicholas Galitzine, ‘Dance Before We Walk’ was written for his Amazon Prime movie August Moon. I seriously cannot wait for this movie to come out this Summer, but this song has been holding me over! This song truly makes you want to dance and it’s such a refreshing feel -good song to add to your playlist before you see the movie!

4. Ariana Grande – bye

Ariana is finally back y’all! She has been my favorite female artist for years now, and everything on her new album Eternal Sunshine is catchy but ‘bye’ is my favorite off the album. Her voice has matured, and she truly came back stronger than ever. I love this new pop era and ‘bye’ was a perfect song to show this!

5. MAX – Stupid in Love

I got to see MAX perform last Summer and he always brings the vibes! It was so fun, and I absolutely fell in love with this song the second I heard it. You may already know it from TikTok, but the entire song is just as good! I will definitely be listening to it by the pool this Summer. Overall, just another good song to add to your summer mix!

If you haven’t, you should check out all these artists and their songs! I promise you will not be disappointed. Each of them is fit to make for a perfect summer day in the sun!

