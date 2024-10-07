The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concert season is not over yet! If you know me, you know I love concerts. The music, the crowd, the venues, the outfits. I am simply in my happiest form when I am at a live show. I am also known to splurge on tickets (RIP to my bank account), but I can honestly say it is so worth it! This year I had the best time making memories with my friends and meeting new people at concerts! Some of my favorite artists hit the road on their tours and I was lucky enough to go see them! So, without further ado, here is my official list of artists I’ve seen in 2024!

Big Time Rush

I have loved these boys since 2010 and let me tell you, the boys are back! Kendall, Carlos, Logan, and James truly put on an amazing show for their fans. I was lucky enough to see them twice in one week this summer and I had the time of my life! One of my all-time favorite songs is Till I Forget About You and hearing it live hits every time. If you have a chance, go see BTR!

Ross Lynch and The Driver Era

Ross Lynch has been my man since age 6, and after almost 15 years, he still is! Starting with R5 and now rebranding to The Driver Era, I was able to see the band 8 times. I was even lucky enough to meet them twice! The Lynch family is the sweetest family you will meet, and it truly made my concert experience even more memorable!

Post Malone

Post Malone, you have my heart. After doing a full genre change, Posty recently released his newest country album F-1 Trillion. These songs have been on a non-stop replay for me and his concert was so worth the hype! Post Malone puts on a really hype show. I also think he played a nice mix of his old and new songs. I vibed the entire night!

Joshua Bassett

In my last concert article, I talked about my love for Joshua Bassett’s music. This year he embarked on his ‘Golden Years’ tour and I just had to see him again. This time, I had pit tickets and seeing him up close and personal was a whole different experience. Hands down, it was one of the most fun nights of my life!

Benson Boone

Seeing Benson Boone’s career take of has been so amazing. After meeting him earlier this year, I found out how humble and kind he is. Now that I am a couple weeks away from seeing him for the second time, I am getting excited! The flips, the lights, the vocals. Benson puts on an incredible performance!

I have to say, if you are debating on buying tickets to a concert you really want to go to, just do it! You will look back in the future on an amazing night with no regrets. A good friend once told me ‘money comes back, memories don’t.’ So, just buy the tickets!

~ M <3