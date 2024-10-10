The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’d like to couple up with this boy because… Love Island is the new hit show everyone is talking about. After Leah stole America’s heart on the most recent season of Love Island USA, I’ve finally been able to convince my friends to watch it. I wouldn’t say I’m a Love Island expert but I started watching Love Island UK before it blew up. Then I made my way to Love Island Games, Love Island USA, Love Island All Stars. You name it I’ve probably watched it. It’s the only show I could ever sit through and binge watch. So, after watching so many seasons of Love Island, here are the guys I probably would’ve coupled up with if I was on the show:

Luca

Starting with the absolute best season of Love Island UK Season 8. Luca has to be one of the hottest islanders from all the seasons; his teeth look so perfect but are surprisingly natural. He stuck by Gemma’s side since the beginning, proving to be the most loyal boy I’ve noticed on Love Island. Although some people thought he was toxic and overprotective whenever Gemma would chat with another guy, he knew the guy didn’t have the right intentions. He and Gemma still had really good banter and I could imagine he has matured even more since then.

Looks: 10/10 Personality: 5/10

Callum #1

Although I didn’t watch him on his original season (UK Season 6), he also was an islander on the All Star season, where he was able to squash beef with his ex. His ex seemed to bring out the fun side of him and I saw that once the two apologized and moved on from their breakup, becoming best friends on the all stars season. From what I got from him, he grew into a respectable man.

Looks 9/10 Personality 6/10

Callum #2

From Love Island Australia and Love Island Games, Callum #2 has to be the funniest islanders on the show. I wished he and Liberty stayed coupled up, but I can settle for him and Deb. Although they don’t talk to each other anymore, they were the only ones on the show that actually showed their personalities.

Looks 7.5/10 Personality 7/10

Isaiah

First boy from Love Island US season 3. Isaiah would be the only good contender from this season. I was a little skeptical of him from the start, but he slowly grew on me and I began wishing I was in the villa instead of those redheads.

Looks 8/10 Personality 6/10

Jaques

Back to season 8 of Love Island UK. Jaques was so lucky to be coupled up with Paige. I think he started to realize he wasn’t good enough for her, so thank god for Paige humbling this man. He was another islander that showed his true personality and although part of that was immature, I felt for him once he left to work on himself. I wonder how he is doing now???

Looks 7/10 Personality 8/10

Kenny

Kennyyyy is Jana’s final man from the most recent Love Island season 6 of USA. Not only is he good-looking, but he’s kind, loyal, and respectful. Kenny shows his true emotions towards Jana, proving that boys can cry. He is obviously a mama’s boy and definitely raised right. And if you couldn’t tell from his outfits… he’s a business boy which means $$$

Looks 7/10 Personality 10/10

Tom + Casey

These two come as a duo from Love Island All Stars AND season 9. Tom looks like a model, while Casey has the personality. Other people might disagree, but Tom is hot ugly and Casey is ugly hot iykyk. Casey is legit the funniest islander. I always get his TikTok’s on my FYP and immediately show my best friend holding in my laughter.

Looks 10/10 Personality 10/10

Rob

You can hate me when I say it, but I love a toxic guy. He’s hot so it doesn’t count (I’m sorry). Unfortunately, I feel like I could get along with his sarcastic humor because anyone that knows me never knows if I’m being serious about something or not. I either can’t speak while telling a joke because I’m too busy laughing at myself, or I’m trying to say something nice with a straight face. I also could relate to Rob because he was saying in “Call Her Daddy” that he just needed alone time to process his emotions. Love Island seems like a social overload I would actually tweak out. Looks 10/10 Personality 1/10