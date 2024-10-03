The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Transferring to a new school is scary and tough, but also so exciting! A new place, new people, and new opportunities to make memories that will last a lifetime. As a transfer student, I have done everything in my power to make sure I get the most out of Merrimack and my new environment. Even though it’s only been a month, I can say with confidence I love Merrimack and everything it has to offer for me. One of the main reasons I can say that is because of what I did to prepare myself. Here is everything that you need to know and do when transferring to a new college:

Be Involved On Campus:

Being involved is simple. On college campuses, there is something for everyone. People can join clubs, intramural sports, club sports, and more. The more things you join, the better. Being involved in something on campus opens up new doors for friendships, leadership roles, and networking opportunities! It can seem scary at first, but being a part of something makes campus life so fun. As a transfer student, it can feel like everyone already knows each other in the clubs, but that’s not the case at all. People join clubs all throughout their college careers. Clubs are all for having more people join, the more the merrier! For this semester, I have joined Her Campus, NSSLHA, and intramural pickleball. These clubs have also helped me stick to a schedule and have things to look forward to throughout the week.

Be Friendly To Everyone:

It’s important to be friendly to everyone around you because that’s how you make friends! As a transfer student, I just wanted to find my people and find a sense of belonging. During move-in, I made conversations with my neighbors and move-in helpers. When I have class, I talk to the person next to me and if it went well I would ask to grab coffee or lunch afterwards! I pursued relationships with my suitemates by asking to go to the gym, run errands, or have a movie night together. For the first couple of weeks, I asked everyone I talked to for their social media handles or numbers. This way, I had so many friendly faces around campus and it made me feel so much more comfortable.

Get A Job:

Having a job on or off campus is a great thing to do. Most college students have a lot of free time while living on campus. Free time is needed in moderation, but too much of it can just lead to bad habits. Being a transfer student, I wanted to be in my room as little as possible especially at the beginning of the semester to create friendships and connections. So, getting a job was a great idea in my mind. Working on campus can consist of working in the gym, dining areas, the library, and more. There are also opportunities to work as orientation leaders, tour guides, and RAs. Working off campus can consist of anything you want it to be, depending on whether or not you have a car. I did not bring my car to campus this semester, so while applying to jobs I made sure they were within walking distance from my dorm. I ended up landing a job at Starbucks working as a barista. I work around 2 to 3 times a week and it’s perfect! I am able to make a few extra dollars a week so I can go out and do things while also saving some money too! Also, having a job keeps me in check and on a good schedule. Working while living on campus gives me the opportunities to create more friendships with coworkers, not have to worry about money as much as I normally would if I wasn’t working, and also keep me on a balanced schedule.

Say Yes To Everything:

The best way to make memories is to go out and do stuff with other people! This includes anything you can think of. Going to parties, eating meals, binge-watching a show, going shopping, studying– literally anything. Small activities like these are what slowly end up building lifelong friendships. Everyone needs their alone time too, but it’s just as important to get yourself out there. The first couple weeks of school, I said yes to anything and everything. It made me feel so happy knowing I was building these connections with people I had just met. Now, those people are who I spend the majority of my day with! As a transfer student, it can feel like everyone already has made their friend groups and clicks, but that’s far from the truth. Just like you, everyone wants to have a sense of belonging!

Don’t Be Afraid To Ask For Help:

Everyone on campus is here to help you! The only way you are able to succeed as a student is to ask all the questions you have and ask for help when you need it. There are so many resources on college campuses such as student support centers, counseling centers, health centers, tutoring centers, and more! It’s important to use the resources around you so you can be the best possible student. Make sure you know where and how you can use the resources, especially as a transfer student because everything will be new to you!