It’s almost that time of the year, the time to curl up and just lay around watching your favorite movie and TV shows. With it being this time, many are facing the challenge of what to watch. Well, I’m here to help you find the perfect fall TV guide. Our list begins with:

Gilmore Girls

There is no doubt that Gilmore Girls shouldn’t be first on this list. This show is what I think of first when I think about fall. Its episodes and setting just capture the beauty of fall and bring so much comfort. Its storyline also keeps you enticed and needing to watch more.

Friends

My favorite show that will always get me in a good mood no matter what. This show holds so many fun storylines that will keep you coming back for rewatches. Even though I have probably watched this show ten times, I will never get tired of it.

Stranger Things

If you are into sci-fi thriller comedy then this show will be perfect for you. It has all the things that will make you want to binge-watch the whole series. This is a thriller that has many jump scares which might not suit everyone but it still is such an amazing show.

One Tree Hill

I’m still in the middle of watching this show for the first time but I still had to add it to this list. At first, I was debating if I even liked it, but I’m now obsessed. The drama is unmatched and there are so many characters that just make you fall in love with the show.

Friday Night Lights

For the football fans, this one’s for you. Friday Night Lights was one of the best shows I watched recently. With its unique cinematography and its variety of characters. The show is the perfect 2000s show for you if you want to have that nostalgic feeling again.