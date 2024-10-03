The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for the perfect fall shoe? Well I have got you covered! I compiled a list of shoes that I think are super cute, and vary in price. Fall is my favorite season, and I think it’s the best time to refresh your shoe game. Most of the shoes I selected are neutral colors to match everything, but almost all are available in different colors to match your style.

Via Converse

Converse- Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas

These retail for $75 and are in the color White/Black/White. These are the staple platform shoe, they are a must-have! These have that classic Converse look with a new spin on them. They can be worn with just about anything and can add a pop of color (or height) to any fall outfit. They are the least expensive shoe on this list, and I promise they will not disappoint.

Via New Balance

New Balance 574 Core

These retail for $89.99 and are in the color “Nimbus Cloud with White”. These have been a classic for decades and are available in tons of cute colors. I think the reason I love these shoes so much is because of their versatility. You can easily dress them up or dress them down, they really go with anything! They are a perfect fall staple that won’t break the bank.

Via Adidas

Adidas Samba OG shoes

These retail for $100 and are in the color “Core Black / Cloud White / Gum”. Although these have been around for a while, they have become very popular in the past year. They are perfect for people who are looking for more of an edgy look. These come in lots of colors, 27 to be exact— so the styling possibilities with this shoe are endless.

Via Adidas

Adidas Campus 00s Shoes

These retail for $110 and are in the color “Crystal White / Core Black / Off White”.These are the sister to the Samba. If you love the idea of Sambas but are looking for something more on the chunky side, these are perfect for you! They have more of a Y2K vibe and are super comfy. These are super versatile and can go with just about any outfit.

Via Ugg

Ugg Coquette Slipper

These retail for $120 and are in the color Chestnut. Everybody needs a good pair of slippers, especially people in college! From keeping your feet warm in your dorm to taking out the trash, or even if you’re running late to class and need to get dressed in a hurry- these are perfect! They have that supper fluffy inside with a more rigid sole for the outside climate, plus the colors they come in are spot on for fall.

Via Ugg

Ugg Ultra Mini

These retail for $150 and are in the color Chestnut. Uggs have been a staple in the fall as long as I can remember, and these are a more updated version to the tall Uggs we all know and love. They are great for lounging or even for a day out, they can really be worn with anything. They come in different shades of brown and neutrals that cater perfectly to a fall color scheme. A bonus of these is how warm they keep you on chilly days.

Via Birkenstock

Boston Birkenstock (suede Leather)

These retail for $160 in the style oiled leather, in the color iron. If you are a fan of the Birkenstock Arizonas (the classic two strap sandal) these are the fall versions of those! They still have the cork sole, and form to your feet- so after breaking them in they are perfectly tailored to you. They come in different fabrics, colors, and buckle styles so you can find a pair that is just right for you!

I hope you have found the new fall shoe for you! I wanted to add a small disclaimer:

Waterproofing uggs- Uggs are unfortunately NOT weatherproof. They sell separate kits (they will run you about $35) to take care of your Uggs. I’m sure there are also suede shoe care kits on Amazon as well.

Dupes- If you are balling on a budget, Dupes are definitely out there! Amazon has great copycats- and brick and mortar (physical storefront) stores like Altar’d State also have a great selection.