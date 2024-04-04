Our Top 5 Favorite RomComs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Movie nights with the girls always find their way into our week despite our busy schedules. However, we are all indecisive when it comes to picking out which movie to watch. Something sappy or thrilling, we girls can agree on watching a Rom-Com. While each of us has our different opinions on which ones are too cringy and predictable or charming and light-hearted, we all have agreed on this list of Our Top 5 Favorite Rom-Coms. This list features the newest and the most classic, but if any group of girls can agree on something, we have to share that with you.

How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days

This movie should be called “How to Find the One in Ten Days” because Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry get lucky to find each other randomly at a bar. As Andie searches for a man to be tested in her new article for Composure magazine, Ben looks for any woman to win his bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him. The two begin their game without telling the other, Andie tries and fails to get Ben to fall out of love with her, while Ben tries to get her to fall in love with him. It sounds very confusing, but this dynamic catches my eye as I watch the two fail at their efforts, gaining genuine feelings for each other.

10 Things I Hate About You

A movie title based on the poem Kat read out loud in a class directed towards Patrick, which led her to run off crying. Actress Julia Stiles reveals that these tears were not scripted, which makes my love for the movie even stronger understanding the true connection she felt. Patrick was paid to take out Kat to allow her sister to go on dates as well, little did Patrick know he would be falling in love with Kat despite her multiple stubborn acts to keep him away. The couple were the two scariest people at school, and as no one else could see themselves with them, they were meant to be. This love troupe was the kind where again they weren’t meant to fall in love, resulting in a big break that left the two lost in their world. Nevertheless, Kat and Patrick find each other wondering if the feelings are real, ending the show in a happy fairytale ending.

Longest Ride

This is a movie that will have you wanting a cowboy bull rider such as Luke Collins. We can watch two amazing relationships unfold and develop during this movie. As Sophia goes to her first-ever rodeo she is instantly swept off her feet by Luke who is a gorgeous young bull rider. After a romantic date, they stop and save an old man who is yelling to get the letters. We soon find out that these are love letters that Ira had written to his former wife Rose. These letters show the hard truth about relationships and love. Unfortunately, Ira passes away and the paintings he had made are said to be auctioned, Luke knowing how much Ira meant to Sophia buys the first painting and the two of them a year later open an art gallery in memory of Ira and Rose’s beautiful relationship. The movie ends with Luke and Sophia lying under the famous tree where Ira and Rose would spend every anniversary together reading the heartfelt letters that were written.

27 Dresses

A movie that will have you wishing you could go through a screen to punch a character. The movie follows Jane Nichols, played by Katherine Heigl, who is a perennial bridesmaid who can be described as, “always the bridesmaid, never the bride.” We follow along her story of planning her sister’s wedding to the man that she is secretly in love with. Her secret is the only one that a character is hiding in this movie. Kevin Doyle, played by James Marsden, a reporter finds a story within Jane and decides to follow her around and see what it’s like to be a serial bridesmaid. Even though the movie follows the same rom-com script of having the main leads slowly fall for each other and then their secrets catch up with them. But as we all know they both end up with each other in the end but the movie throws so many moments that make you want to punch its characters. Jane’s sister is someone who is a perfect example of that and is what provides Jane with an eye-opening situation that allows her to realize it’s time for her to become the bride and start standing up for herself. The story perfectly captures how once you start putting yourself first that everything you never knew you needed will help you.

A Walk To Remember

Grab your tissues because this movie will have you in tears. Landon Carter is known as the troublemaker from the start. Landon gets into trouble early on and as a punishment, he has to join the theater program. Jamie, the main character, and he starts to spend more time together. Jamie Sullivan is a very sweet, religious, and quiet girl who has Leukemia and won’t live for much longer. Her one rule for Landon is that he cannot fall in love with her. As we see the two of them fall in love together and watch their dates under the stars unfold all you can do is smile and kick your feet out of happiness for the two of them. Jamie changes Landon’s way of life, shows him how to love others, and shows him the importance of friendship. As Jamie’s health declines more Landon asks her to marry him, the wedding scene always has us in shambles showing the audience the commitment the two characters have for each other and shows the values of marriage in sickness and in health as Landon stays right by Jamie’s side until her death.

From the most classic to the most recent, this list is our opinion of the top 5 best Romcoms. Plan a movie night with the girlies and binge-watch these movies. If you like us, you love them just as much. Sit back and relax, grab your favorite sweet treats and besties, and start that movie marathon!