If there is one thing I love to talk about, it is music. I have always loved music and all the genres for as long as I could remember. As I experience life, my music type changes with me. So here are some songs you need to add to your playlist! The list will compile my favorite songs from all different genres and some underrated songs that need more recognition.
1. Writing on the wall- Role Model
2. Linger- The Cranberries
3. Paul revere- Noah Kahan
4. Sailor Song- Gigi Perez
5. No. 1 Party Anthem- Arctic Monkeys
6. Dorthea- Taylor Swift
7. Francesca- Hozier
8. White Ferrari- Frank Ocean
9. Ends of The Earth- Lord Horan
10. Doomsday- Lizzy McAlpine
11. Cover Me Up- Morgan Wallen
12. That’s So True- Gracie Abrams
13. Dumb & Poetic- Sabrina Carpenter
14. The Good I’ll Do- Zach Bryan
15. Ho Hey- The Lumineers
16. White Blank Page- Mumford and Sons
17. Nothing Matters- The Last Dinner Party
18. Wildflower- Billie Eilish
19. Clean (Taylors Version)- Taylor Swift
20. English Love Affair- 5 Seconds of Summer
21. Beige- Yoke Lore
22. O Children- Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds
23. F2F- Sza
24. American Teenager- Ethel Cain
25. Snow Angel- Renee Rapp
26. Vagabond- Caamp
27. She’s Always a Woman- Billy Joel
28. Only Girl- Stephen Sanchez
29. Lover You Should’ve Come Over- Jeff Buckley
30. S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)- The Glorious Sons
31. Everything I Love- Morgan Wallen
32. Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked- Cage the Elephant
33. We are young- Fun.
34. Angela- The Lumineers
35. Fire and the Flood- Vance Joy
36. Love you anyways- Luke Combs
37. XO- Beyoncé
38. Love Lost- Mac Miller
39. Hello- Martin Solveig
40. Novacane- Frank Ocean
41. Carolina- Harry Styles
42. Tongue Tied- GROUPLOVE
43. Ribs- Lorde
44. Picture You- Chapell Roan
45. American Night- Zach Bryan
46. Black Friday- Tom Odell
47. Kiss Me- Sixpence None The Richer
48. Silver Springs- Fleetwood Mac
49. Rivers and Roads- the Head and the Heart
50. I Know the End- Phoebe Bridgers
51. Waking up in Vegas- Katy Perry
52. Supercut- Lorde
53. Pool House- The Backseat Lovers
54. New Romantics- Taylor Swift
55. Back to Black- Amy Winehouse
56. Gloria- the Lumineers
57. Could Have Been Me- The Struts
58. Open a Window- Rex Orange County (feat. Tyler, The Creator) 59. Ain’t No Mountain- Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell
60. Doin’ Time- Lana Del Ray
61. Les- Childish Gambino
62. ARE WE STILL FRIENDS- Tyler, The Creator
63. Heaven Knows I’m Miserable- the Smiths
64. About You- 1975
65. Someone Else- Role Model (cover)
66. Always Forever- The Cults
67. Alien Blues- Vundabar
68. Freakin’ Out On the Interstate- Briston Maroney 69. It’s Called: Freefall- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
70. Is There Someone Else- the Weekend
71. Diet Mountain Dew- Lana Del Ray
72. Special- Sza
73. Better Man- Taylor Swift
74. Temporary Fix- One Direction
75. Fable- Gigi perez
76. Tennessee Whiskey- Chris Stapleton
77. I Told You Things- Gracie Abrams
78. Subway (unreleased)- Chapell Roan
79. Little Freak- Harry Styles
80. Something- The Beatles
81. Strawberry Wine- Noah Kahan
82. Hey Brother- Avicii
83. Big Black Car- Gregory Alan Isakov
84. Beautiful Boy- John Lennon
85. Yellow- Coldplay
86. Shake it Out- Florence and The Machine
87. Timeless- Taylor Swift
88. Black and white- Niall Horan
89. The Climb- Miley Cyrus
90. Fluorescent Adolescent- Arctic Monkeys
91. My Girl- The Temples
92. Call Your Mom- Noah Kahan
93. Hold My Girl- George Ezra
94. The Blonde- Tv Girl
95. Chiquitita- Abba
96. No Control- One Direction
97. Cowboy Like Me- Taylor Swift
98. Under Pressure- Queen ft. David Bowe
99. Kids- MGMT
100. Daylight- Taylor swift
Link to playlist: