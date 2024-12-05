The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

If there is one thing I love to talk about, it is music. I have always loved music and all the genres for as long as I could remember. As I experience life, my music type changes with me. So here are some songs you need to add to your playlist! The list will compile my favorite songs from all different genres and some underrated songs that need more recognition.

1. Writing on the wall- Role Model

2. Linger- The Cranberries

3. Paul revere- Noah Kahan

4. Sailor Song- Gigi Perez

5. No. 1 Party Anthem- Arctic Monkeys

6. Dorthea- Taylor Swift

7. Francesca- Hozier

8. White Ferrari- Frank Ocean

9. Ends of The Earth- Lord Horan

10. Doomsday- Lizzy McAlpine

11. Cover Me Up- Morgan Wallen

12. That’s So True- Gracie Abrams

13. Dumb & Poetic- Sabrina Carpenter

14. The Good I’ll Do- Zach Bryan

15. Ho Hey- The Lumineers

16. White Blank Page- Mumford and Sons

17. Nothing Matters- The Last Dinner Party

18. Wildflower- Billie Eilish

19. Clean (Taylors Version)- Taylor Swift

20. English Love Affair- 5 Seconds of Summer

21. Beige- Yoke Lore

22. O Children- Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

23. F2F- Sza

24. American Teenager- Ethel Cain

25. Snow Angel- Renee Rapp

26. Vagabond- Caamp

27. She’s Always a Woman- Billy Joel

28. Only Girl- Stephen Sanchez

29. Lover You Should’ve Come Over- Jeff Buckley

30. S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)- The Glorious Sons

31. Everything I Love- Morgan Wallen

32. Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked- Cage the Elephant

33. We are young- Fun.

34. Angela- The Lumineers

35. Fire and the Flood- Vance Joy

36. Love you anyways- Luke Combs

37. XO- Beyoncé

38. Love Lost- Mac Miller

39. Hello- Martin Solveig

40. Novacane- Frank Ocean

41. Carolina- Harry Styles

42. Tongue Tied- GROUPLOVE

43. Ribs- Lorde

44. Picture You- Chapell Roan

45. American Night- Zach Bryan

46. Black Friday- Tom Odell

47. Kiss Me- Sixpence None The Richer

48. Silver Springs- Fleetwood Mac

49. Rivers and Roads- the Head and the Heart

50. I Know the End- Phoebe Bridgers

51. Waking up in Vegas- Katy Perry

52. Supercut- Lorde

53. Pool House- The Backseat Lovers

54. New Romantics- Taylor Swift

55. Back to Black- Amy Winehouse

56. Gloria- the Lumineers

57. Could Have Been Me- The Struts

58. Open a Window- Rex Orange County (feat. Tyler, The Creator) 59. Ain’t No Mountain- Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell

60. Doin’ Time- Lana Del Ray

61. Les- Childish Gambino

62. ARE WE STILL FRIENDS- Tyler, The Creator

63. Heaven Knows I’m Miserable- the Smiths

64. About You- 1975

65. Someone Else- Role Model (cover)

66. Always Forever- The Cults

67. Alien Blues- Vundabar

68. Freakin’ Out On the Interstate- Briston Maroney 69. It’s Called: Freefall- Rainbow Kitten Surprise

70. Is There Someone Else- the Weekend

71. Diet Mountain Dew- Lana Del Ray

72. Special- Sza

73. Better Man- Taylor Swift

74. Temporary Fix- One Direction

75. Fable- Gigi perez

76. Tennessee Whiskey- Chris Stapleton

77. I Told You Things- Gracie Abrams

78. Subway (unreleased)- Chapell Roan

79. Little Freak- Harry Styles

80. Something- The Beatles

81. Strawberry Wine- Noah Kahan

82. Hey Brother- Avicii

83. Big Black Car- Gregory Alan Isakov

84. Beautiful Boy- John Lennon

85. Yellow- Coldplay

86. Shake it Out- Florence and The Machine

87. Timeless- Taylor Swift

88. Black and white- Niall Horan

89. The Climb- Miley Cyrus

90. Fluorescent Adolescent- Arctic Monkeys

91. My Girl- The Temples

92. Call Your Mom- Noah Kahan

93. Hold My Girl- George Ezra

94. The Blonde- Tv Girl

95. Chiquitita- Abba

96. No Control- One Direction

97. Cowboy Like Me- Taylor Swift

98. Under Pressure- Queen ft. David Bowe

99. Kids- MGMT

100. Daylight- Taylor swift

Link to playlist: