If there is one thing I love to talk about, it is music. I have always loved music and all the genres for as long as I could remember. As I experience life, my music type changes with me. So here are some songs you need to add to your playlist! The list will compile my favorite songs from all different genres and some underrated songs that need more recognition.

1. Writing on the wall- Role Model 

2. Linger- The Cranberries 

3. Paul revere- Noah Kahan 

4. Sailor Song- Gigi Perez 

5. No. 1 Party Anthem- Arctic Monkeys 

6. Dorthea- Taylor Swift 

7. Francesca- Hozier 

8. White Ferrari- Frank Ocean 

9. Ends of The Earth- Lord Horan 

10. Doomsday- Lizzy McAlpine 

11. Cover Me Up- Morgan Wallen 

12. That’s So True- Gracie Abrams 

13. Dumb & Poetic- Sabrina Carpenter 

14. The Good I’ll Do- Zach Bryan 

15. Ho Hey- The Lumineers 

16. White Blank Page- Mumford and Sons 

17. Nothing Matters- The Last Dinner Party 

18. Wildflower- Billie Eilish 

19. Clean (Taylors Version)- Taylor Swift 

20. English Love Affair- 5 Seconds of Summer 

21. Beige- Yoke Lore 

22. O Children- Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 

23. F2F- Sza 

24. American Teenager- Ethel Cain 

25. Snow Angel- Renee Rapp 

26. Vagabond- Caamp 

27. She’s Always a Woman- Billy Joel 

28. Only Girl- Stephen Sanchez 

29. Lover You Should’ve Come Over- Jeff Buckley 

30. S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)- The Glorious Sons 

31. Everything I Love- Morgan Wallen 

32. Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked- Cage the Elephant 

33. We are young- Fun. 

34. Angela- The Lumineers 

35. Fire and the Flood- Vance Joy 

36. Love you anyways- Luke Combs 

37. XO- Beyoncé 

38. Love Lost- Mac Miller 

39. Hello- Martin Solveig 

40. Novacane- Frank Ocean

41. Carolina- Harry Styles 

42. Tongue Tied- GROUPLOVE 

43. Ribs- Lorde 

44. Picture You- Chapell Roan 

45. American Night- Zach Bryan 

46. Black Friday- Tom Odell 

47. Kiss Me- Sixpence None The Richer 

48. Silver Springs- Fleetwood Mac 

49. Rivers and Roads- the Head and the Heart 

50. I Know the End- Phoebe Bridgers 

51. Waking up in Vegas- Katy Perry 

52. Supercut- Lorde 

53. Pool House- The Backseat Lovers 

54. New Romantics- Taylor Swift 

55. Back to Black- Amy Winehouse 

56. Gloria- the Lumineers 

57. Could Have Been Me- The Struts 

58. Open a Window- Rex Orange County (feat. Tyler, The Creator) 59. Ain’t No Mountain- Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell

60. Doin’ Time- Lana Del Ray 

61. Les- Childish Gambino 

62. ARE WE STILL FRIENDS- Tyler, The Creator 

63. Heaven Knows I’m Miserable- the Smiths 

64. About You- 1975 

65. Someone Else- Role Model (cover) 

66. Always Forever- The Cults 

67. Alien Blues- Vundabar 

68. Freakin’ Out On the Interstate- Briston Maroney 69. It’s Called: Freefall- Rainbow Kitten Surprise 

70. Is There Someone Else- the Weekend 

71. Diet Mountain Dew- Lana Del Ray 

72. Special- Sza 

73. Better Man- Taylor Swift 

74. Temporary Fix- One Direction 

75. Fable- Gigi perez 

76. Tennessee Whiskey- Chris Stapleton 

77. I Told You Things- Gracie Abrams 

78. Subway (unreleased)- Chapell Roan 

79. Little Freak- Harry Styles 

80. Something- The Beatles 

81. Strawberry Wine- Noah Kahan 

82. Hey Brother- Avicii 

83. Big Black Car- Gregory Alan Isakov 

84. Beautiful Boy- John Lennon

85. Yellow- Coldplay 

86. Shake it Out- Florence and The Machine 

87. Timeless- Taylor Swift 

88. Black and white- Niall Horan 

89. The Climb- Miley Cyrus 

90. Fluorescent Adolescent- Arctic Monkeys 

91. My Girl- The Temples 

92. Call Your Mom- Noah Kahan 

93. Hold My Girl- George Ezra 

94. The Blonde- Tv Girl 

95. Chiquitita- Abba 

96. No Control- One Direction 

97. Cowboy Like Me- Taylor Swift 

98. Under Pressure- Queen ft. David Bowe 

99. Kids- MGMT 

100. Daylight- Taylor swift 

Ailish Murray

Merrimack '27

I’m Ailish. I am a sophomore at Merrimack College. I am currently majoring in communications and media with a minor in psychology. I’m so excited to be continuing to promote her campus at Merrimack. Some things I enjoy is spending time with my friends, dogs (especially labs and golden retrievers), going to the beach and watching movies.