Spring break is known as one of the most anticipated college breaks of the entire school year. Students plan their big plans and trips as far ahead in advance as possible. This past week we all experienced our long-awaited spring break, and even though I didn’t go to a tropical climate with all of my friends I had lots of fun!

As a broke college student, I spent quite a bit of my break getting my money up not my funny up if you know what I mean. I was able to spend some much-needed quality time with my family, especially my 17-month-old brother who I’m obsessed with. I made sure to check out some of my favorite places while I was home, aka my local Dollar Tree!

But one of the most fun parts of my spring break was traveling to visit my hometown best friend at the University of Kentucky where she attends school! I thought that since I didn’t have the typical Spring Break planned with school friends, it was the perfect time to visit a hometown friend at another school. I have never traveled alone let alone flown alone so this was a big deal for me, I had also never been to Kentucky before & was super excited about all the stores I’d never shopped at. I experienced buc ee’s, a famous southern gas station that has everything you could ever imagine, for the first time as well and went to my 1st ever professional sports game in Nashville. We went to see the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabers & it was so much fun! Overall, even though it was a quick trip, I was able to experience so many new fun things with my bestie.