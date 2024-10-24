The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As new freshmen here at Merrimack, we are constantly figuring out who we are and want to be at the college we picked. People talk about the excitement of sports, new upcoming campus events, etc. For me, at least, something I am looking forward to is fall. Fall is one of my favorite seasons and is the most appealing season to me. While being new on campus, one thing students and I have in common is new experiences. Which is why I’ve fallen extra in love with Merrimack at this time of the year.

It is important for us, as freshmen, to get excited! It gives us more of an opportunity to branch out to what feels best for us! What gets you excited while you are on campus? For me, because fall is my favorite season, I take this highly into consideration while being on campus. Yes, it may be a little chilly as we get to the “ brrr months” (as I call it), but for me, this is the best time!

Fall Feels on Campus!

I think one of my favorite things about campus in the fall is the change in scenery. When I first got here, it was a new beginning. It was warm, summertime was coming to its close, and it was a new start for all of us on our new college experience journey. Now as fall begins to take its place, seeing all the beautiful weather changes on campus shows me this is just another transition. The red and orange leaves falling are just another reminder that we are a step closer to mid-semester and WOW it is beautiful here!

Friends!

Being in a new environment and having the right group of people around you is so important. As fall approaches us, we start to create fun plans with our friends that allow us to feel the effects of the season. It’s nice to be able to finish our schoolwork, put on something comfy, and watch a fall movie or to go and do something fall-like with our friends! Some great things to do during the fall with your friends on campus may be to go grab a bite to eat or study with clear views of the fall trees, but just remember to take it all in!

Tips For freshmen at this cozy time of year!

Dress warm!

Make new friends!

Look around you, it’s beautiful!

Get involved in something where you can experience things!

Reflecting on a deeper level

Reflecting on my experience at this time, getting to experience my favorite season in my new favorite environment, is the thing I am most grateful for. Everyone constantly talks about wanting to transfer to a different college or wondering if they made the right decision choosing Merrimack. I am happy, and the things surrounding me on campus in my favorite season are the best freshman experience I could have ever asked for. There are so many fun activities to look forward to, holidays coming up we can enjoy, and I am excited to now, as a freshman, to fall in love with the aesthetics of our beautiful campus in the fall for the next three years that I’m here. I can’t wait to grow more as a person and share with you how my first winter feels as a freshman at Merrimack.