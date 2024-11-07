The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

AHHHHH FINALS! Such a scary word to hear as a first-year college student taking them. Trust me, I know it’s that point of the year where you’re probably burnt out, exhausted, and feel like you have the whole world on your shoulders. I have curated a list of things to help you through the troubling time that is exam week.

UTILIZE YOUR RESOURCES

Now, this might be the FYS mentor in me talking, but Merrimack offers so many different resources that are FREE for you to use. You might as well take advantage of them when they are presented to you. The writing and math centers are located on the 3rd floor of McQuade. You can make an appointment or stop by to get help with essay writing from reviewed peer tutors. Want to know some insider info? Any time you utilize one of these resources, they let your professor know, and that shows your professors that you are putting in the time and effort to succeed. And when it comes down to the difference between a B+ and an A, that little bit of effort might benefit you in the end.

Tutoring and math center: Sunday: 4-9 p.m. Monday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m

Writing Center (use this link to book an appointment)

Space out your studying

Listen, I know people can say that they can cram everything into one night and it works….it doesn’t. You need to give yourself at least 2 weeks to study for your exams and to do your papers/projects. Leaving everything for the night before it’s due will make you want to crash out (trust me). Your professors give you plenty of notice for due dates for a reason…take advantage of that. Don’t be staying up until 4 in the morning studying either. Your brain needs rest and you do that by sleeping. Start earlier in the day or spread your studying out in chunks throughout the day.

Get fuel in your body (no, caffeine doesn’t count)

Now I am not the greatest person to be saying this as someone who works at Dunkin and has about 5 coffees a day, but no caffeine doesn’t count as fuel. Try to be drinking multiple 8oz glasses of water a day. Water is so important for your brain to stay healthy and to work properly. Eating full meals is critical too and again, coffee or a Celsius doesn’t count. Try to keep snacks in your bag when you study so you don’t get hangry while studying (recipe for disaster).

Self Care, Self Care, Self Care

I have been obsessed with self care and taking care of myself lately. I recently asked some of my FYS students what they have been doing for self care lately to keep them from total burnout, and my favorite answer had to be taking an “everything shower”. Everything showers can make the worst days better, and just having that time in the shower to think and reflect on your day can be so helpful. Treat yourself to that sweet treat that you have been thinking about, go for a run, do a face mask, and spend time with friends. Another personal favorite of mine is getting together with my beautiful roommates, popping popcorn, and putting on a silly movie.

Find a good study spot on campus

Merrimack has so many good study spots, you just have to know where to look! The 2nd floor of the library is one of my favorite places to go to. It’s so quiet and you just hear the shuffling of papers and typing. However, if you go past the printers and around the corner, there are little solo rooms you can do your work in! It is kind of hidden so you’ll have to search. Another good place is the pond if it’s nice out. The adirondack chairs and the sound of the fountain, when it’s on, is just *chefs kiss *.

Get outside!

The weather has been weirdly nice, so take advantage of it! Try to get at least 20 minutes of time spent outside. Go on a hot girl walk, listen to a podcast, or (my personal favorite) call your mom! Anything that gets you moving and gets you fresh air will make the biggest difference.

To my freshman who might be reading this, and to everyone else who might be stressing right now…I AM SO PROUD OF YOU. To see everyone’s growth and progress over this semester has been inspiring and I couldn’t be happier with you all. You are going to kill that anatomy exam that I know y’all have been stressing about, and you are going to do well on all your other exams too. Keep up the hard work, I promise all the stress and late nights pay off. Get some sleep, go outside, and take a breath. You’ve got this. :)