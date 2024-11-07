Festive Cocktails to Try This Holiday Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holiday season is upon us, bringing cozy gatherings, twinkling lights, and all the little traditions that make this time of year feel magical. From decorating cookies to trimming the tree, each moment feels like a warm celebration of togetherness. And what better way to toast to these traditions than with a festive cocktail in hand? Whether you’re looking to put a twist on classic flavors like cinnamon and cranberry or to try something new and exciting, these holiday cocktails will bring a sparkle to your celebrations. So, gather your loved ones, turn on your favorite holiday tunes, and get ready to sip your way into the spirit of the season! Here are 3 must-try cocktails for this holiday season. If you are not of the legal drinking age, try making these drinks as mocktails!

Mistletoe Margarita

The ingredients you will need to make this are; coarse salt, Grand Marnier, Tequila, white cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup, lime, cranberries, and rosemary. First, you will need to rim each glass with a lime wedge and dip in the coarse salt. Fill each glass with ice.

Then in a cocktail shaker, add the grand marnier, tequila, cranberry juice, lime juice, and syrup and shake. Grab your rimmed glass, and pour over the ice. Garnish with extra limes and fresh cranberries! Throw in a sprig of rosemary if you wish.

Spiked Apple Cider

The ingredients you will need to make this are; cloves, star anise, cinnamon sticks, apple cider, rum or bourbon, and orange slices. First, you will need to toast the spices: Add the spices to a pot. Toast over medium heat for a few minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.

Next, turn the heat to low. Pour in the apple cider and bring to below a simmer, just barely bubbling. Set a timer for 30 minutes and reduce to low heat. Then you will need to skim off any parts that rise to the top of the pot using a fine mesh sieve or strainer. To serve, pour in the rum or bourbon and ladle in the hot cider. If desired, garnish with star anise, cinnamon stick, or an orange slice.

Gingerbread Martini

The ingredients you will need to make this are; Coarsely Grated Peeled Ginger, Cinnamon Sticks, Whole Cloves, Granulated Sugar, Crushed Gingerbread Cookies, Ice, Vanilla Ice Cream, Baileys Irish Cream, Vodka, Kahlúa, Whipped Cream, Ground Cinnamon, and Gingerbread People. First, you will need to make the gingerbread syrup, in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, bring ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is reduced by about half. Then, add sugar and stir until dissolved. Let cool. Strain sugar mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl.

For the drink itself, place crushed cookies on a small shallow plate. Pour some gingerbread syrup onto another shallow plate. Dip the rim of a martini glass into gingerbread syrup, then dip into cookies to coat. Then, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine ice cream, Baileys, vodka, Kahlúa, and gingerbread syrup. Cover and vigorously shake until the outside of the shaker is very frosty. To serve, strain into prepared glass. Garnish with a generous dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon. Gently place a gingerbread person in the cocktail.