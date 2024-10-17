The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

As a commuter myself, I’ve had to navigate through a few challenges when it comes to adjusting to the college lifestyle. Things might not seem the best at first, but I have eventually learned how to make the most of my experience. Many commuters may be in the same boat as they begin the college year, so I want to share a few things I’ve learned throughout my journey.

Manage Time and Scheduling

As you plan out your schedule, you may want to consider how to stay organized. I recommend using Google Calendar to keep track of classes, assignments, and activities. We already have to take time out of our day driving to campus with unpredictable traffic and deal with the issue of finding a parking spot, so to make it easier I try to leave about an hour before class starts to make it to campus on time. Throughout the day, I find that it’s good to maintain a flexible schedule for yourself instead of feeling like everything is crammed into the day. Maintaining a flexible schedule will help you balance your academic life.

Keep Essentials on You

Think of this as a travel bag. You have toiletries, a water bottle, electronics, a first aid kit, a phone charger, snacks, extra clothes, hand sanitizer, etc. Food is important to have with you if you don’t have a meal plan but luckily, there are also places on campus that provide snack bowls and even have food truck events. Essentials may seem like a lot to pack and unpack (no pun intended), but it’s always essential to carry items on-hand for yourself to keep your body fueled throughout the day.\

Get Involved

This topic is probably something everyone is tired of hearing when it comes to commuting and yes, I was also sick of hearing this but it is true. As a commuter, I have heard of others having a hard time putting themselves out there and attending events. The main conflict is the timing of certain events because it is hard to know how late a certain activity is. I would recommend checking out at least one club that interests you just so you can feel like a part of something. It’s a scary feeling at first, but it helps you meet people and attend events that are hosted by the club.

Make Friends

This is said to be one of the most difficult things to do as a commuter, and believe me, I struggled with this one. Socializing is a hard process for everyone adjusting to college life. One way to make friends is a simple “hello” in one of your classes just to have a familiar face to occasionally see. This will help you grow the friendship bond and give you a chance to hang out with them outside of class. This also ties back to getting involved, and you can meet people with similar interests in your favorite hobbies.

Take Advantage of Campus

Commuters can start to experience the fear of missing out while they find themselves alone. If you’re someone who has long gaps between classes, there can be many things you can do on campus. If you have homework that needs to be done, you can use that time to finish your work. You can also explore places such as dining halls, libraries, or buildings you’ve never seen to make yourself feel more comfortable. Work-study jobs are also a good use of extra time on campus and a way to make a few extra bucks. If you’re still bored, go for a walk, read a book, listen to music, call someone, or try new things.

Have a Positive Attitude

Commuters often face challenges such as gas, parking, loneliness, timing, money, and work. Everyone’s feelings are valid and it’s not an easy routine to commit to. I’ve had my lowest moments while commuting, but I found that talking to people experiencing the same situations has helped. You’re not the only one struggling and others are dealing with the same issues. On the positive side, commuters are saving thousands of dollars commuting. I try to be appreciative of the things I have and the positive parts of being a commuter!

Although commuting isn’t always fun, it’s still important to have a good mindset and reach out to people. We may not get to live on campus, but we are still welcome to attend all kinds of events on campus and take advantage of each opportunity given to us! I promise you that things will get better and know that you’re not alone.