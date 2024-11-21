The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

It’s that time of year to make your perfect Christmas List! Every year when the holiday season rolls around, everyone is scrambling for gift ideas for themselves and others. However, after reading this guide to “Christmas Gifts Every Girl (and I!) Want This Season”, that stress will be lifted off your shoulders.

The number one present I put on my Christmas list this year is a digital camera! It’s the perfect device to capture all your memories. Digital cameras give that vintage feel, are perfect for adventures, and allow you to take photos without the distractions of a typical phone.

“I have enough shoes”…said no one ever. Shoes are obviously a necessity, however, they are a game changer for outfits. Shoes provide personality, outfit elevation, and variety. The best shoes that are currently trending consist of: Veja Campo Sneakers, Boston Birkenstocks, On Women’s Cloudmonster Running Shoe, Adidas Campus Sneakers, Platform High Top Converse, Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers, Ultra Mini Ugg Boots, New Balance 574 Core Sneakers, Adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes, and Steve Madden Chelsea Booties.

No matter the age, everyone loves a good stuffed animal. Whether it’s weighted, microwavable, or just an average stuffed animal, it’s the perfect present for any girl in your life. Also, this can be a personal present because you can get someone their favorite animal, or character or even have something meaningful embroidered.

Everyone loves working out in a cute workout set, including me. Whether you’re going on a hot girl walk, going to a pilates or spin class, or lifting weights, a matching workout set makes it 10x better. Some of my favorite places to get workout sets are Aerie, Lululemon, Free People Movement, Amazon, and GymShark.

The ritual of a skincare, makeup, and haircare routine is part of girlhood. Looking for the best products that work for you, experimenting with different looks, and sharing tips with friends make have a routine so much fun. Some of the best skincare brands that are on the market right now are Drunk Elephant, Paula’s Choice, The Ordinary, Cerave, La Roche-Posay, Sol de Janeiro, Sunday Riley, and more. Makeup brands that are always amazing are Benefit Cosmetics, Glossier, Kosas, Milk Makeup, Rare Beauty, One/Size, Patrick Ta, Tarte, Tower 28 Beauty, Elf, Maybelline, and more. Lastly, the brands you don’t want missing from your hair care routine are Gisou, Dae, Color Wow, Ouai, Olaplex, Amika, Briogeo, Kristin Ess, Monday, Native and so many more.