During my first year of college, like most young women, I never saw myself joining a sorority. Of course, I had an awareness of Greek Life, though much of my perception of sororities and their members were distorted by the somewhat over-the-top images I saw in movies, TV shows, and (like most PNMs these days) most of all: Rush Tok. All I saw of sorority life was that it was very, very white.

Truthfully, despite being a mixed-race person who presents as white, I never saw myself being a part of it because I never thought that I would really fit the image.

Like most mixed kids, my entire life has been centered around “fitting an image.” As long as I can remember, I have always been concerned with ideas about race. Specifically, “what” I am in a world where “what” you are holds so much weight. Needless to say, belonging means a lot to me. My experience as someone who is mixed-race is one of someone who has always felt in-between two worlds but has never really felt like she belonged in either. Despite presenting as white, I was never truly “white enough.” Even if I was, would I want to be part of something that would not be accepting of my “other half?”

Like other distinct examples of American culture, collegiate Greek Life is something that has had to go through some changes in recent years when it comes to diversity and reckoning with who is really represented when someone thinks of sororities, fraternities, and their membership. In this article, I will be taking a look at the efforts ZTA takes in creating an inclusive sisterhood, different aspects of sisterhood through the lens of DEI, and what they have meant to me so far as a mixed-race New Member navigating sisterhood and dual identities.

Belonging

What a lot of people don’t know about Greek Life, specifically being a part of a sorority is just how feminist the founding purposes of these organizations truly are. Most sororities (and women’s fraternities, of course) were founded directly following most colleges in America becoming co-ed, giving the small minority of women now attending colleges a place to belong.

ZTA defines “belonging” as one of its Five Areas of Sisterhood, and how the Fraternity provides its members with a “home away from home.” Going into Recruitment, I knew that I was excited to be involved in community service and philanthropy in college. And of equal importance, making positive friendships with like-minded girls when I had struggled to find a community I felt I belonged in here at Merrimack. I truly feel I have found this in my chapter of ZTA, and I am lucky to have found Belonging when this is not always the reality sisters of color find themselves in when pledging.

Even if this is not the case in my chapter here at Merrimack, on some campuses, this reality is still very much present when it comes to Greek Life. Notably, the University of Alabama—what has become what everyone thinks of Greek Life because of RushTok—got some criticism for only integrating their sororities in 2013. This is obviously a troubling reality, the “face” of Greek Life upholding its problematic past, and allowing it to extend this far into the progressive future we have tried to forge.

So, belonging can mean something completely different to sisters (and PNMs!) of color, or sisters who are not as represented in Greek Life. The idea of belonging can be intimidating for those who may not feel as welcome in the world of Greek Life because of its history. The fear of not “fitting in” is multiplied by the fear of prejudice based on one’s identity. This can be something that steers a PNM away from Recruitment, when in reality she may have had the potential to become an amazing sister. This has caused a shift in thought about belonging and inclusivity, from its original idea of providing women a space to providing all women a space. ZTA has recognized this in its 2020 Strategic Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. It states that “ZTA must, and will, continue to evaluate every aspect of our sisterhood through the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion in order to build an organization where every sister feels a true sense of belonging.” But what actions does ZTA take to make these words the reality of the Fraternity? The answer is intersectionality.

Intersectionality

What drew me towards ZTA from the very beginning was its open motto: “Seek the Noblest.” From the start, I could see this “nobler womanhood” within actions ZTA as an organization takes—from its dedication to service to the welcoming environment that the sisters of my chapter exemplified—that made me want to belong within it. As a member, I recognize that I am part of a long legacy of community among women who were seeking a nobler womanhood through sisterhood and service. But, I also recognize that while this was definitely progressive for the time of its founding, women of color—women like me—were not included in its beginning.

ZTA has definitely addressed this question of intersectionality in sisterhood, and how intersectionality is one way we can effectively create a nobler womanhood. One of ZTA’s official DEI resources, Assess Your Privilege, Be an Ally says this best: “Historically, like many other predominantly white organizations, our sisterhood and organization did not welcome black women and other women of color when it was founded. But, our sisterhood and organization have changed since 1898…I hope that Maud, Della, Mary, Ethel, Helen, Frances, Ruby, and the Alices will be proud of the progress we’ve made as an organization.” We as ZTAs cannot claim we are a nobler womanhood without recognizing we cannot achieve it without it being a womanhood that all women have the chance to belong to. We cannot “Seek the Noblest” without looking for it in every woman, no matter their identity or background.

I am writing this article from a position of love for ZTA, its history and founders, its mission, and all of my sisters both within my chapter and nationwide. But also from a place of pride and the progress we have made going into our future, while also acknowledging we all still have work to do. But what might that entail?

PNMs, Panhellenics, and General Members: What Can I Do?

Recruitment is a stressful time for PNMs, I’m sure anyone who has gone through it can testify to that. But what a lot of PNMs sometimes forget is that all of the organizations on campus want new members. A common sentiment that was told to my Rush group was that every sister you meet going through Recruitment is hoping that you will find your place among them. But for PNMs of color, this sentiment can be met with some uneasiness. Everyone will tell you to “just be yourself” and “be authentic,” but when an organization’s roots are in whiteness (and you are not) how much of “yourself” is going to be acceptable? You’re already nervous that everything from your personality to your answers to pointed questions will be judged. Never mind prejudice towards things that are at the very core of who you are.

For me personally, as a mixed-race person, my whole life I have been told to “just be myself.” But when you have lived all your life in a state of identity crisis, who are you really? If anything, who I was at any given moment was never enough for anybody.

I knew going into Rush I could be a blank slate. I could have hidden behind my white appearance. None of these girls knew anything about me, none of these girls would have known about my “other half” unless I told them. I could simply avoid any prejudice I could possibly be met with during this process by simply not saying anything.

But that has always felt a little like betrayal. Could it really be sisterhood if my sisters weren’t going to love and accept who I am, every part of it?

As a member of ZTA, I can’t imagine life without my sisters. I can’t imagine my college experience if I hadn’t found the amazing girls that I am lucky enough to have in my life today and after graduation. If I hadn’t gone through the Recruitment process, I don’t think I would have known how accepting the girls in my chapter are. Here are some tips for PNMs who are still hesitant to go through it themselves out of—perfectly valid—fear of prejudice during the process:

Do your research: As a New Member of ZTA, I now know more about ZTA’s DEI efforts than I would have on the other side of pledging. All New Members are required to take a DEI workshop in order to learn about how ZTA works towards building an inclusive sisterhood, but also how we as members can contribute to it on an everyday level. Of course, non-members do not have access to this workshop. But that being said, as a PNM, take ownership of the process by doing research on your own beforehand. ZTA has published their DEI statements, strategic plans, reports, and resources (many of which are first-hand written experiences of sisters of color) that can be accessed through their official website here. Doing your research about an organization’s commitment to inclusion will help you decide if they are a group you truly want to go through Recruitment for. Ask questions: I know the time to talk to girls during Recruitment is short, and they are trying to learn more about you, but this is also your opportunity to learn more about them. Ask how their chapter is committed to following national policies surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Not only will this show initiative, but it will also allow you to learn more about things specific to your campus’ chapter, besides just what they do for philanthropy or sisterhood. Don’t make assumptions: I cannot stress this enough, just like how we don’t want our sisters to judge us based on who we are during Recruitment, do not go into Recruitment believing that all of your potential sisters are going to think a certain way just because they are in a sorority. You’re going through Recruitment because you want to be in a sorority too, remember?

But education about DEI during Rush does not only fall on the PNMs. General Members and Panhels organizing Rush everywhere, as members of all of our amazing organizations, the work towards a nobler and more inclusive sisterhood does not simply stop with taking DEI workshops as new members. Being inclusive is a choice we must consciously make every day. This can be having difficult conversations with one another. Maybe this looks like including your sorority’s DEI statements during Info Night of Recruitment, or simply making the choice to listen to a sister talk about important parts of her identity, background, and experiences that inform how she exists in this world as well as our sisterhood. If we are truly going to create a nobler womanhood, it starts with us in our sisterhood taking action toward it every single day.