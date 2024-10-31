The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s the season of Gilmore Girls, and here’s what I’m listening to this fall! Before I get into the songs, the playlist is named after the “la la la’s” that you hear in many parts of Gilmore Girls. To me, fall songs consist of mellow vibes, but also any songs that are currently popular or have been popular in the past months of October-November. I’d also like to give a shoutout to my roommate and my best friend Ailish because she is the best at making playlists and always helps me find the perfect songs for what I need!!

Linger by the Cranberries: Starting this playlist off with an oldie, my father would be so proud that this is making an appearance. This song has been stuck in my head for the past few months but that’s not the only reason it deserves a spot here. Linger gives the most relaxing vibes and soft singing perfect for driving, studying, and even getting ready.

Paul Revere by Noah Kahan: Noah Kahan is the perfect fall artist. He does the New England fall foliage justice, and I hear that through any and all his songs. But thank you mostly to Sparkies during breakfast for reminding me of this amazing song.

Cinnamon Girl by Lana Del Ray: I just had to add this song, my favorite by Lana. This song finds its way into all my playlists, so give it a listen.

Fireproof by One Direction: After hearing about the devastating news of Liam Payne’s passing, I began strictly listening to One Direction. And, once Fireproof started playing I felt like an 8 year ago starstruck by the boy band on stage at my first concert.

oooWooo by David Kushner: Another artist who I feel all of his songs are made specifically for the “sweater weather” season. David Kushner is a small artist that many people still don’t know of yet, but his songs highlight his beautiful songwriting and vocals.

I Love You, I’m Sorry – Live from Vevo by Gracie Abrams: I don’t know if it’s just me but Gracie Abrams has been hitting it lately. She is the queen of sad songs and if you have not heard this version compared to the original what are you doing?

Fall into You by Daniel Seavey: Some people may not love and appreciate this song as much as me, but I give Daniel Seavey respect for it. He was a part of the next boy band after One Direction, that I was obsessed with, Why Don’t We. Daniel Seavey has so many great songs, if you like David Kushner, you’d like him too!

Just Because

Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood

cardigan by Taylor Swift

Cigarette Daydreams by Cage the Elephant

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

Honorable Mentions