Similar to a lot of girls, when I got to college I swore I would never join a sorority. I had seen all of the Bama TikTok and was overwhelmed even just by watching the videos. However, after coming to Merrimack and meeting the lovely ladies of Zeta Tau Alpha, I knew that I had found my home. The sororities on our campus have such a huge impact on not only each other, but the surrounding community. There is a massive emphasis on service, loyalty, and helping those around you. Being a part of Greek life has not only helped me grow as a leader, but also as a friend, mentor, and sister. I could not imagine my life without my sisters and the memories I have made with them.

That being said! Recruitment is coming up faster than you can say Zlam, and I have some tips and tricks to help you along the way! I know it can be a stressful and anxiety filled weekend, so here’s some insight to help you out :)

Breakdown of the weekend!

Night 1: Sisterhood

This is just an informal night to meet the sororities and to get to know the sisters!

Attire: Casual! Non Ripped /minimal ripped jeans, a cute sweater, a skirt (ex. Something you would wear to class)

Night 2: Philanthropy

Philanthropy night is a way for you to learn more about the sororities and what they stand for! (Helpful hint: Philanthropy’s are what organizations the sisters raise money for!)

Attire: Business casual! Jeans/sweater, sweater/skirt, dress (ex. Something you would wear to a job interview)

Night 3: Preference (THIS NIGHT IS INVITE ONLY)

Pref night is the final night of recruitment. This night is invite only! (Don’t worry! If you get preferred for more than 1, they are at different times so you can attend both!)

Be yourself!

This is maybe cliche, but so important. When you join the sisterhood, we want the true and honest version of you. Being part of a sorority is so special, and we want you to feel as comfortable as possible during that time!

Dress to impress! (No, not on Roblox)

Now when I say dress to impress, that does not by any means mean you have to go out and spend an absurd amount of money on recruitment outfits. Recruitment is getting to know YOU and who YOU are as a person. That being said, you want to wear the appropriate attire but also try to stand out! Wear something that girls will remember you by, and something that reflects you. When I went through recruitment, I just used dresses I already had in my closet and it worked out perfectly!

Topics to try and avoid.

When talking to sisters during recruitment, always avoid the 4 B’s…booze, Bible, boys, Biden (politics). These few nights you are getting a glimpse into what we do as a group and the things we stand for (sisterhood, loyalty, leadership) and the 4 B’s don’t fit into that conversation. So, try to do your best and avoid it! Plus, we love talking about our philanthropies, so ask about that!

Topics you might want to consider!

You’re why! Why do you want to join a sorority and what can you contribute to Greek life! Everyone brings something special to the table, so it is up to you to tell us your story! Ask questions that shed more light on the sororities, memories girls have made (there are a lot), and why our sisters are so important to us.

Recruitment weekend is a long, but fun weekend! So be prepared to be on your feet a lot, get some goodnight sleep beforehand, and come in with a smile. I can’t wait to see what this weekend brings!

Zlam,

Sophie Stetson