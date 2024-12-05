Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

As the holiday season approaches I often find myself scrolling through the holiday deals on Amazon. I love getting all of my holiday shopping done early in the season so I am not stressed at the last minute! Here are my top 10 finds that I have found on Amazon for this holiday season! 

  1. COSORI Air Fryer  

This air fryer has 9 different settings including air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, freeze, proof, reheat, and keep warm. Costing a total of $87.99 this would make a perfect holiday gift for anyone who loves to cook!

AD 4nXcDoM5vpsXfBfUH4QcUQmWRwnKreQo416BGBRq8FJOZfZB4KXlo2Y9r c6KynoWMad2kS6O9YxJl5bQ29nEBLstL1mIbdDuUAn0Z SUZw4phIr9P3V1WZjxhf4UZbf3tQDBNGp?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

2. 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set

This 5 in 1 curling set would be perfect for someone who loves doing hair. This product allows you to style your hair using 5 different types of curling wands to make your hair look amazing! For 5 different styles a comb, glove, and two hair clips I find this set a steal costing a total of $39.94!

AD 4nXdBhs4H4bn9JJDIpx1aKWupoJdEECCbLvQ4uiT1uNWSW0T2etPmPLmZbFCPs4kvviULRKHQwa jH8YdVJdBP19dLnw4cTPWu2K6d UlwBVOVOFkgsY7z7vLFJb7LR9Cgg0qQh8lnA?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

3. Travel Duffle Bag 

If you know someone who loves to travel or enjoys going to the gym this 4-pocket duffle bag would be perfect for them! Having over 77 different colors this bag would fit everyone’s style, prices vary for each color but most are not over $25. This pink duffle bag costs $16.05. Best of all this bag can be counted as a carry-on for most planes!

AD 4nXfY 0chD7j1f1ZOH6SaFf1STkyf6GRppZxOoeqo8n09Xhvvj4doL5BZ8yvVZAqso5zJV9htA2y1loLJw0gwwDUMRxD1udIRO7ax xVRcBLNRQsT1i5k0lBHQBit62xe7c4Ni6IsMw?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

4. Sightor Quilted Makeup Bag

To go along with the travel theme this quilted makeup bag would be amazing with the duffle bag. If you know someone who loves makeup and wants to stay organized while traveling this would be perfect for them! The best part about this two-tiered makeup bag with multiple storage compartments is that the total cost is $9.78!

AD 4nXfflxzNyl2DL7Fww dQPr3lhA KgsvpqbPmLF1YFcsamxRM8FLItvrgvGtipTlWXW3Qc1FKDix3HrDOxGg5IU36OGQP94Fxl4E4QSHvjaDM6VUTeanr5VFDTTEqH48Lng8fOpk2TQ?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

5. Gamewright- Guess The Link

If you know someone who loves games and celebrities and characters this game is for them! This game is super fun and will have everyone guessing!

AD 4nXc VSNhyhpayepQiSsFTxEv9GL3YQxhl9eVRWtqcKiDvN7Jxk7JGNAfMmRD6DfSF7EP6stnh3VNgOz5jATOrhSpegxvUGUyJV3NtywBVCcEEMGdcb39NWiTt taX7UbiY6pwHpp7g?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

6. White Throw Blanket

If you know someone who can never have enough blankets this soft cute throw blanket is perfect for their gift. This blanket is perfect for a cozy day during the cold holiday season for only $11.99.

AD 4nXfLUUrd8vxUlSG1qOVDP4Vqj7FUQs9jW5A5suM2C7A9Xeht4GCEWVTLjbzRTymGCi Kpd6l9wBiNCa7oa5INoD 0pDMaN2SldH9EedPLN3l9EELTSkz7Mvmtu97UAJHiN lXASR?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

7. Coffee Mug Warmer

If you know a coffee lover or someone who loves warm drinks? This coffee mug warmer is perfect for them. One thing most people hate is their coffee or hot drink sitting for too long, then it gets cool. This mug warmer will help keep their drink from getting too cool and it will keep it at the perfect warm temperature. The mug warmer is only $9.98!

AD 4nXdkiOVg3pT1rLh1Xm51xDRxZmFbz7D1v6BjAHL1JlYkQB75jSg69mN HQczCsnt9ptxqFx0 pStofd3 FKu19YObklN27REj7g0dcyFzJ9D VzqcVQtgpzdHyCEew1N2BDF2X82tA?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

8. JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Speaker

If you have someone in your life who loves music and is always on aux this portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for them. The two great features of this speaker are that it has a clip so you can hang it up and this speaker is waterproof! The total cost of this JBL is $39.95

AD 4nXccAYuLd2gTa226Do6b4OZLMEVmqQ VKglXqGEdP3tAwUC2EKyoOklTywASA0dk4TW CBOBsdcwk9EndNVletYcys630dSDhkWzkeLciySXMQJ5cCZfFVJP3DKkGVjHTLp2Lk34Bw?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

9. Clear Crossbody Bag

If you know someone who loves going to concerts or sporting events this crossbody bag is perfect for them! Stadium-approved this clear bag will allow you to hold all your personal belongings in the stadium for only $11.17.

AD 4nXcStKJAaOzu5lU 4ImHWPVh hsOKaCX3FvH054i2uRXLtcexbWV9KoD GZdAZX9YVZZZgFpnC kKbFlqlrLYflduqJIeOABAAD7tTJWA tqrlOR9LC2kP8mLc6jBoZmjT0BftpNRQ?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

10. Digital Picture Frame

My final suggestion is a digital picture frame. I got one for Christmas three years ago and I am obsessed with it. Anytime I have people over they always love looking at the slideshow of pictures. This would be a great gift for anyone who loves pictures and loves looking back at their memories! This gift is only $45.99.

AD 4nXdwZWnkUypU6Y7osWZwWaOg6A7oVPJjU3srcgAYtVwIs5rMAEPKvuH0oQt8zHy575W5IAX2odWebx4AzCp3oK NS0vEd3usZTsTMw20uzhf nXBXbLYj2y70kK7EFMBjdh9fYDGtQ?key=gIQ4ZYQefxC 0EPVhXubzhZT

via Amazon

Nicole Frassica

Merrimack '27

Hi my name is Nicole! I am a sophomore at Merrimack College and I am a Human Development Human Services- Education major with a minor in Moderate Disabilities!