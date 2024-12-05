The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

As the holiday season approaches I often find myself scrolling through the holiday deals on Amazon. I love getting all of my holiday shopping done early in the season so I am not stressed at the last minute! Here are my top 10 finds that I have found on Amazon for this holiday season!

This air fryer has 9 different settings including air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, freeze, proof, reheat, and keep warm. Costing a total of $87.99 this would make a perfect holiday gift for anyone who loves to cook!

via Amazon

2. 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set

This 5 in 1 curling set would be perfect for someone who loves doing hair. This product allows you to style your hair using 5 different types of curling wands to make your hair look amazing! For 5 different styles a comb, glove, and two hair clips I find this set a steal costing a total of $39.94!

via Amazon

3. Travel Duffle Bag

If you know someone who loves to travel or enjoys going to the gym this 4-pocket duffle bag would be perfect for them! Having over 77 different colors this bag would fit everyone’s style, prices vary for each color but most are not over $25. This pink duffle bag costs $16.05. Best of all this bag can be counted as a carry-on for most planes!

via Amazon

4. Sightor Quilted Makeup Bag

To go along with the travel theme this quilted makeup bag would be amazing with the duffle bag. If you know someone who loves makeup and wants to stay organized while traveling this would be perfect for them! The best part about this two-tiered makeup bag with multiple storage compartments is that the total cost is $9.78!

via Amazon

5. Gamewright- Guess The Link

If you know someone who loves games and celebrities and characters this game is for them! This game is super fun and will have everyone guessing!

via Amazon

6. White Throw Blanket

If you know someone who can never have enough blankets this soft cute throw blanket is perfect for their gift. This blanket is perfect for a cozy day during the cold holiday season for only $11.99.

via Amazon

7. Coffee Mug Warmer

If you know a coffee lover or someone who loves warm drinks? This coffee mug warmer is perfect for them. One thing most people hate is their coffee or hot drink sitting for too long, then it gets cool. This mug warmer will help keep their drink from getting too cool and it will keep it at the perfect warm temperature. The mug warmer is only $9.98!

via Amazon

8. JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Speaker

If you have someone in your life who loves music and is always on aux this portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for them. The two great features of this speaker are that it has a clip so you can hang it up and this speaker is waterproof! The total cost of this JBL is $39.95

via Amazon

9. Clear Crossbody Bag

If you know someone who loves going to concerts or sporting events this crossbody bag is perfect for them! Stadium-approved this clear bag will allow you to hold all your personal belongings in the stadium for only $11.17.

via Amazon

10. Digital Picture Frame

My final suggestion is a digital picture frame. I got one for Christmas three years ago and I am obsessed with it. Anytime I have people over they always love looking at the slideshow of pictures. This would be a great gift for anyone who loves pictures and loves looking back at their memories! This gift is only $45.99.

via Amazon