Winter Survival Guide: Easy Ways to Dress Warm When Temperatures Drop

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Life’s too short to go without feeling your fingers!

If you know me, you will know that I’m perpetually cold. As a result, winter used to be my least favourite season. No matter what I wore, I always remained cold. Over the past few years, I’veconducted detailed research and experiments to master the art of getting dressed to stay warm in the winter.

I mean, what else would I use all of those science classes for?

So… after a few years of having time to figure it out, it’s time I share my tips with you. With these, you’ll be able to stay nice and warm during all your winter activities.

Take out your pens because class is in session!

tip 1: Always Wear Thermals

Thermals, a layer worn under your clothes, are the best way to stay warm during the cold winter months. They are easy to find from most retailers, but I’m partial to the Uniqlo HeatTech. They are thin, easy to move in and don’t feel bulky underneath clothes. To maximize warmth, make sure there are no gaps between layers, where air could sneak in. For example, tuck your thermal top into your thermal tights, and tuck the thermal tights under a warm pair of socks. With this, there’s nowhere for the air to slip in, which will help keep you extra insulated.

Tip 2: Shift to Natural Fabrics

When getting dressed in the winter, the material of your clothes is important. Both a polyester sweater and wool sweater would keep you warm, however; the wool sweaer would keep you significantly warmer, regulating your body temperature to ensure you’renot overheating inside. Some of my favourite materials to wear in the winter are wool, merino wool, and something with a little bit of cashmere. Oftentimes, clothing in these materials can be expensive, so consider second-hand pieces, which is also a great optionif you’re vegan! You could also wait for a sale at Uniqlo. I have a 100% Merino Wool sweater that I got from Uniqlo for $20 and it is the warmest piece of clothing that I own. On cold days, I like to pair my wool with a thermal top and a thick winter coat. With this, I could stay comfortably outside for hours, even in the lowest of temperatures.

If you’re under the age of 40, try to avoid buying 100% Cashmere garments. As Cashmere is an extremely warm fabric, if you start wearing it too young, your skin will get used to that level of warmth. As a result, as you get older, and your body struggles to regulate your temperatures, it becomes harder to stay warm and you won’t be able to find a piece of clothing warm enough. If you are buying Cashmere, consider choosing a sustainable brand or buying second-hand!

tip 3: Add Another Layer

Winter is the perfect time to hone your layering skills! When getting dressed, make sure you have an additional layer between your shirt and sweater and your coat. Through this, you’ve created an additional level of insulation, which will help keep you warm. It also helps you from overheating when you go inside. My favourite way to layer is with cardigans. I like wearing a shirt, cardigan, and then my coat to maximize insulation. warmth. It’s also a good idea to play around with jackets or blazers under your coat to add some more dimensions and make the outfit more interesting!

Tip 4: Consider a Longer Jacket

Every winter I see cropped SuperPuffs everywhere. While they can give you a relaxed, casual look, they’re not keeping you as warm as they could. Instead, try a longer jacket to keep your torso and your legs warm. I prefer wearing a mid-calf length coat over a puffer jacket. Longer coats are versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, they can also be timeless and last you years of wear.

Coats are expensive so try to shop around for deals. Last year, I bought a coat from Aritzia for 50% off. It’s almost 100% wool and is extremely warm. I’ve worn it with fancier outfits to dinner, and with sweatshirts while running errands. While it was a little bit of an investment, I know it’s a piece that will last me a long time and is perfect for all occasions. If you want a more affordable option, check your local vintage store or Winners. Just try to look for something that’s at least 50% wool to maximize warmth.

I know people who’ve had the same high-quality coat for 10+ years. Just make sure you’re taking care of it by following the care instructions and try to avoid overusing the pockets. With time, pockets can begin to look saggy which will make the coat look older. By keeping the pockets nice and crisp, you can wear your clothing for longer, without it looking old.

Extra Tip: If you’re transitioning to coats from your puffer jacket era, make sure to snip the piece of thread on the bottom of the coat. It’s at the back and usually makes an X shape. This will open the flap and give you more movement!

Tip 5: Do not neglect the Accessories

I’ve led you through thermals, sweaters, jackets, and coats. The last step to getting dressed is your winter accessories.

Personally, I love scarves. They’re a great way to block out cold from making contact with your neck. When it’s really cold, I like to swaddle my face to keep my cheeks, nose, and ears warm.

When looking for winter accessories, again, look for natural fibers like wool or merino wool. You can also look for brighter colours to make your outfits more interesting. I’veseen a lot of red scarves recently, which bring a pop of colour to any outfit. Who doesn’t love a good statement piece?

Next… your gloves. When looking for gloves, look for something with touch screen pads on the fingers. This ensures that you don’t have to remove the gloves to use your phone, which is more convenient and keeps you warmer.

When it comes to hats, try to find something silk-lined. This will help you avoid staticky hat-hair. If you’re like me and don’t like hats, try using earmuffs instead. A furry pair I got a few years ago is the perfect addition to any of my winter outfits. You can also try headbands to cover your ears for the same effect.

At the end of the day, using even just one of these tips will help you stay significantly warmer. I used to think that the saying “No bad weather, just bad clothing” was exaggerated, but I am now a firm believer in this statement.

As the day gets colder and snow falls faster, I implore you to stop sacrificing your warmth for style. You can achieve both simultaneously. I know you’ll look fabulous doing it!