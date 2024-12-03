This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

I think it’s safe to say we’ve all had our fair share of moments where we have wanted to scream at the person in front of us, rant about something bothering us, or even profess how we feel to the person who matters most. Sometimes, there’s so much to say, but we hold ourselves back. All the words we want to say, but never do, stay stuck between the lines, in invisible ink for no one to read. But what if we did say the things we wanted to say? Would it truly be so bad? The following scenarios are completely hypothetical, please don’t take them too seriously I am not trying to call anyone out:

The First Scenario: Rat Roommate

Picture this, you and your friends are about to move in together. Things are going amazing! You’ve agreed on who’s getting which room, a chore plan has been made, and you can’t wait to live out your best memories with them. Movie nights, decorating the house together, parties, study dates, what could possibly go wrong? A few months have passed, and it is now November, aka the worst month for every university student. You’re overwhelmed and overstimulated, plus the dishes are not done, so now you feel like you’re living in a dump. Whatever, no big deal, right? Wrong! The reality is that those little crumbs on the kitchen counter are slowly killing you. A few weeks go by, you let things slide because everyone is busy and stressed out, and you understand because frankly, so are you, but you’re reaching your breaking point. The subtle passive-aggressive comments are clearly not making a difference. All you want to do is yell… but you don’t. The semester is almost over anyway, you might as well move past this. However if you don’t ignore it, it can go one of three ways… You tell them in a very kind and understanding tone, you discuss, and maybe even come up with a potentially new arrangement or a compromise of some sort. You tell them, their behaviour doesn’t change, you’re frustrated, but then you talk again until eventually the house is clean. If none of that works… uhhhh maybe send them this article in hopes that they get the message?

The Second Scenario: The Never Ending Slow Burn – Real-Life Romance or Horror?

Think of any movie, show, or book, where both the characters have feelings for one another but for some reason, they just won’t confess. Instead, they flirt, share cute moments, and you root for them the entire time. That is until you’re sick of the anticipation and can’t help but think “JUST TELL EACH OTHER ALREADY.” Well, I hate to break it to you, but there’s a chance you’re one of those characters right now. This is me telling you the longer you wait, the more this will eat you alive one way or another. The way I see it, you have 2 possible outcomes if you finally tell them how you feel: You tell them, maybe end up in a relationship you never would have expected to happen, and live happily ever after…possibly wishing you had said something sooner! You tell them and find out they aren’t interested but at least you know. You can move on and find someone who will love you for who you truly are, instead of wasting your precious time.

the Third Scenario: The Unbearable Group Project

After having been in so many group projects over the years I’ve concluded that there are 3 main characters involved: The Leader: sets internal deadlines on behalf of the group. The Slacker: never get their work done and just exist in their own little bubble. Everyone else in between. Depending on the project itself, you might find yourself playing different roles. For one project you’re the leader, for the next project, you’re the slacker. Regardless, group projects are the perfect opportunity to create a battlefield. Absolute chaos. Everyone is sick of the assignment from the start, there’s tension because no one’s schedules are aligning, and everyone you’re working with is getting on your nerves. The difference is, for this project, you decide to call people out on their behaviour and ditch the fake niceties (ok wait this one could go very wrong). You could be nice – and try to get to know them and understand their perspective. If all else fails, remind yourself that the project will end soon and rant to your friends about it. Photo by Cottonbro from Pexels

the Fourth Scenario: Socializing in an Anti-Social World