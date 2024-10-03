The Season’s Hottest Trends aren’t Trends at all

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Your dad’s old suit jacket could be the season’s hottest piece!

The first week of September is one of my favourite times of the year. All at once, the haze of summer is replaced with the hustle and bustle of everyday life. I’m excited about classes, watching highlights of New York Fashion Week shows, and reading all about the TIFF line-up.

With New York Fashion Week over, I’ve spent time reading all about the shows and collecting and analyzing data on the hottest trends. However, this year is different. Instead of new and original ideas, a lot of trends are ones we’ve seen before–pieces of clothing we may have bought years ago. While this may be slightly boring, it’s nice to know that this season, the coolest pieces are ones that you probably already have in the closet. It’s a step away from the recent microtrend culture we’ve become accustomed to and a step towards creating a timeless, classic wardrobe.

So, here are the hottest trends for the season and my tips for finding the best pieces!

Suit Yourself As soon as the weather cools, my blazers and trousers come out from their hiding spots. I think trousers and blazers are some of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe. Worn together, they exude confidence and professionalism. However, you can pair a blazer with jeans for a presentation or wear your trousers with sneakers and a sweater for an elevated casual look. Suiting for fall isn’t revolutionary. In fact, it’s a trend we’ve seen for years, especially after the pandemic, as workplaces switched from being remote to in-person again. As such, finding a pair of trousers and a blazer that works with your wardrobe will give you pieces that you can wear year after year in a variety of situations. You can find options at a variety of price points, including vintage or second-hand pieces, which can be a steal! My tips: Look for pieces that complement your colour palette. The navy trousers I wear the most go with so many of my shirts and sweaters. If you’re shopping second-hand, try looking for fabrics like wool or cashmere. They can be harder to find, but they are of amazing quality and will keep you warm in the Canadian winter. Photo by Etty Fidele from Unsplash The Burgundy On Your T-Shirt Like every fall, burgundy seems to be the colour of the season. You can find almost every piece of clothing in this colour, including pants, skirts, shirts, sweaters, and even shoes. The colour is absolutely gorgeous and exudes luxury, even if it isn’t! Colour trends are usually very adaptable depending on your wardrobe. Even if you’re like me and prefer neutrals. I have a burgundy bag that I wear often, but you could also try burgundy shoes, nail polish, or even lipstick! While this fall, the burgundy pieces are a deeper, more purple-y colour, don’t shy away from wearing your other red and maroon pieces from past seasons. These colours are similar enough so you can participate in the trend without buying anything new. As I said, shades of this colour come back every fall, so you’ll get a lot of wear out of these pieces. My tips: Wear this colour in a way that fits your lifestyle. I love a burgundy lip in the fall. It’s an inexpensive and easy way to incorporate the trend into your daily look and doesn’t require buying any new pieces of clothing. Try opting for lipstick if you want more colour and coverage or a gloss if you’re a little bit hesitant to try it out! Photo by Chermiti Mohamed from Unsplash A Mile In My Shoes Move over sneakers; it’s time for some fun! 2024 has truly been the year for fun shoes. From ballet flats to loafers, a lot of runway looks have ditched the white sneaker for a more structured shoe. These shoes can elevate any outfit and provide a refreshing spin on a look you’ve worn a hundred times before. While ballet flats have been in and out of style, loafers are classic and can be worn for years, especially in professional settings. I have a pair of black patent leather loafers that I like to wear in the fall. They help elevate any outfit and are just as comfortable as sneakers. I’ve also been enjoying the ballet flat trend, especially with a pair of jeans. I can’t wait for the weather to cool down so I can return to my everyday uniform: jeans, a T-shirt, a cardigan and ballet flats. My tips: Buying a comfortable pair of shoes at a reasonable price point can be hard. The most important thing to look at is a flexible toe box. You should be able to fold the shoe in half (or at least have some movement). This will ensure the shoe moulds to your foot as you walk. Other than that, look for leather and something with a rubber sole. This will prevent your shoes from getting ruined in rain and snow, allowing you to wear them for years! Photo by Syd Wachs from Unsplash Denim Every fall, denim comes back around. The thick, rigid fabric feels great in cooler weather, and the deep, rich colour of the fabric looks beautiful against the fall foliage. One of my favourite things about denim is how personal it is. Everybody has a favourite silhouette and wash. I love a light-coloured wide leg or a darker-coloured straight leg for a more elevated look. But the coolest way to wear denim this season is to swallow yourself in it. Denim on denim, denim skirts, and denim dresses have been everywhere. Fortunately, these pieces have been in style since the 90s and can be easily found second-hand. My tips: Look for a pair of denim with as much cotton as possible. Personally, I prefer 100% cotton. They can be rigid and uncomfortable at first but get softer with wear. They also won’t lose shape and will last you years. Also, look for a silhouette that works for you. It doesn’t have to be the trendiest silhouette, just what you feel most comfortable in. Maude Frédérique Lavoie via Unsplash

So, as the weather cools and wearing sweatpants to class just isn’t cutting it anymore, I hope you’re able to take inspiration from these trends and apply them to your wardrobe. Remember, the goal isn’t to copy these trends exactly or to buy a bunch of new pieces. It’s about using pieces you have from autumn’s past and using them in a new way.