Santa, Take Notes: A Girl’s Guide to Christmas Gifts 

I don’t know about you, but my Halloween costumes are in storage and my Christmas tree is up! No, I am not kidding. My mom and I put up our Christmas tree last weekend…

I’ve been home sick with severe pneumonia (brutal, by the way), and it’s given me a lot of time think. I would say I’ve used this time efficiently, considering my Christmas wish list and online Christmas shopping are all done. Yay! You may be thinking, “Uh Lex, it’s only the beginning of November.” Well, for me, the countdown to Christmas began the second Halloweekend was over. When I’m better and back at my apartment in Hamilton, I will set up Christmas decorations there too!

Light a vanilla bean-scented candle, put on some Michael Bublè, and buckle up because I’m going to share with you my ultimate girls’ Christmas wish list!

Lip Balms/Lip Treatments We’re all aware by now that tubed lip balm has been ‘that girl’ in 2024. From Summer Fridays to Rhode’s Peptide Treatments, you can’t go wrong. I run out of mine so quickly because I use them all the time. If you want something more affordable, Quo and Elf have come out with amazing dupes. They’re hydrating and stylish, making your lips nice and nourished for the new year! PYT Beauty ugg slippers I’m going to be honest, the only shoes I wear are my platform Ugg Tasman’s. I already have multiple pairs because the more the merrier. They’re comfy, cute, and perfect for any lounge fit. If Ugg is too pricey, Winners has some adorable dupes. Lululemon leggings I love Lululemon leggings. Again, you can’t go wrong or have too many pairs. I wear mine to the gym, to class, to eat, and to go practically everywhere. They also go well with Ugg slippers! Amika Hair care Girls with damaged bleach blonde hair unit! Just kidding, but seriously, Amika’s hair treatments have saved my hair. You can purchase these products from Sephora or from your local beauty supplier. Amika leaves my hair silky and hydrated, honestly there are no cons. Photo by Autri Taheri on Unsplash Ysl Lip PRoducts UGH! I absolutely love my YSL Lip Oils. A bit on the pricier side, but any of these with the Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lip liner are ‘chefs’ kiss’. Do you want an amazing lip combo? Then I would invest in these! They have a large range of colour options (I prefer the mauve tinted ones). Skims Anything from Skims. I love all their basics and holiday wear. The quality is also unreal. Right now, I’m looking at their sweatpants and I would love to receive a pair Coach purse Purses are the perfect accessory for a night out or every day. And, in my opinion, Coach bags are a great gift option as they are a cross between affordable and luxury. I already own some great Coach purses, but I’m looking for a new everyday one… A christmas jellycat This one’s directed at my boyfriend. They’re ADORABLE. I love stuffed animals, even at my grown age. They’re timeless, and perfect to decorate my bedroom with. A new bed set Do you ever look at your bedroom and think, ‘something needs a change?’ That’s me every other month. I like to switch up my sheets and comforter. It’s a cheap and efficient way to re-decorate without the effort of actually re-decorating. Candles and christmas mugs I want to walk around my apartment enjoying hot chocolate and smelling gingerbread, enough said. Photo by Taryn Elliott from Pexels Anything from homesense! I LOVE HomeSense, they have the cutest items for your home. The other day, my friend found gingerbread salt and pepper shakers… and now I’m hoping someone gifts them to me. Knitted sweaters Knitted sweaters can be loungewear or they can be elevated. They are versatile, perfect to wear to a girls’ day out or to binge Netflix on your couch. My favourite place to get these sweaters are Aerie, White Fox, H&M, Aritzia, Hollister, and even thrift stores. Perfume, body mists, and creams Personally, I prefer the smell of body mists to perfumes. Body mist is also less expensive… if someone is purchasing them for me. My signature scents are Bare Vanilla and Sol de Janeiro 62, which are both on my list. Creams are also a great idea! A cream that’s on my list is the Vanilla Cashmere by EOS. Photo by Natanni from Unsplash Gift cards Honestly, if you’re ever unsure of what to ask for or what to get your friends/family, gift cards are the way to go. For me, Sephora, Shoppers Drug Mart, Winners/HomeSense, Aritzia, gas, and grocery gift cards are all welcome.

All these ideas have been added to my PowerPoint and have been sent out to friends and family. These are just a few ideas for an ultimate girl’s Christmas. If you’re feeling unsure of what to ask for or what to gift, TikTok always has great ideas!