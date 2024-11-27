Preparing for the Winter Worst: What to Stock Up on Before the Cold Sets In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Instead of falling victim to empty shelves, grab these essentials while they are still available!

Being naive is thinking that making a list is enough to prepare you for a winter storm. Especially, if you’ve been a McMaster student for longer than two years because, by now, you should know better! There is no excuse for not stocking up on winter essentials before you find yourself staring at empty shelves or insane markups on Amazon. Instead, consider this list of essentials for every student with budget-friendly shops so your bank account isn’t screaming.

Restock the Medicine Drawer

Grab those medicines! I didn’t think I would get sick more than three times in one semester—until I did. The worst part wasn’t fighting for my life, it was doing it without Buckley’s Day and Night pills (I’m convinced nothing else works for me). There’s always some bug going around campus, especially during winter when everyone is coughing like they’re getting paid for it. If you do just one thing from this list, let it be this: restock your medicine drawer now! Pain relievers, cold meds, and electrolyte drinks will be your lifesavers.

Ellen Gibbs / Spoon

Don’t Neglect Dry Hair and Skin

I used to put this off until the last minute, waiting until my skin was so dry and scaly it could be compared to cracked desert earth. Not this time! Don’t wait for things to get that bad. Start early and spare yourself the discomfort

For your hair: Reduce heat styling and invest in using moisturizing conditioners and hair masks.

For your skin: Invest in a quality body moisturizer to protect your barrier and don’t skip the SPF—yes, even in winter!

My favourite place for skin and hair products is Shoppers Drug Mart because they offer 20% off for students on Thursdays! If Shoppers’ prices still scare you, download the Honey app and watch for price drops on Amazon so you’re buying at the best rates.

The Cute “Essentials”

Throw blankets, cute pillows, Christmas-themed sweaters, snow globes—you name it. Some might consider these non-essentials, but not me. Limiting yourself to just one or two of these items is enough to satisfy the winter spirit and your bank account. Items that make you happy and can be used more than once (shoutout Dad) are never a waste. Your best bet to get budget-friendly options would be at Marshalls or Winners. Students can take the 5A bus for direct access to these stores and more, like Cineplex, Sephora, and Healthy Planet, all in one place. Winners and Marshalls always have unique pieces that are perfect for decorating on a budget. If in-person shopping isn’t an option, consider Etsy to support online local businesses and their creativity!

Considering that half of the campus has dusted off their coats and winter hats, I think it’s safe to say the season has officially crept up on us. Don’t set yourself up for disaster during winter (and exams) by waiting until it’s too late… Get out there today and grab your essentials before they’re gone!