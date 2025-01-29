This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

I know you need movies to watch and feel like you have just found your new personality. The darkness outside is getting rough.

So, it’s that time of year; dark skies hours earlier than you can bare, fingers so cold you don’t even bother taking your hands out of your pockets to change the song playing in your headphones and having to walk backwards to avoid the wind numbing your face on your walk home. The semester is getting to you and you’re thinking, “if only I could find someone to tell me what movies I should watch to get me through (arguably) the worst months of the year.” Look no further, because I am here to save you from your doom and gloom. Here is a compilation of some of my favourite movies that can help get you through whatever you’re going through. Now I say get you through, but some of these movies might make you reflect and think, “okay some have it worse,” even if those “some” are movie characters. Many of these movies have popularities that will speak for themselves and some of these you need to watch just to experience your life change.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

This movie was life altering to see at 13 years old and I think about it at least once a week. This film makes you want to live your life but also crawl into a ball and never leave your room again —at the same time. With discourse of trauma, abuse, and suicide, this movie is definitely an emotional watch, but so incredibly amazing and a great coming of age story that will leave you with a deep feeling of empathy and comfort at the same time.

Superbad

Superbad is one of my favourite comedies of all time. Throughout the dark winter months, you need this film to make you laugh in your room while you avoid doing your work. The characters are a mix of loveable, gross, idiotic, and annoying, and they all come together in a harmonious storyline. I also love Micheal Cera and will watch any movie he’s in. Stupid movies make me happy and whenever I think, “I’m so stupid”, I remember Seth, Evan, and Fogell exist! Photo by Alex Litvin from Unsplash

10 Things I Hate About You

What a perfect representation of late 90s and early 2000s teen coming of age and rom com fusions. Cameron can do no wrong, he learns French for a girl who doesn’t even care about him. You’ll feel like there’s hope for romance in this world. That is, until you feel disappointed in men after seeing Kat Stratford’s monologue in English class—but eventually at ease by Patrick Verona’s comeback. Must. Watch.

Notting Hill

I have insanely strong feelings for this movie. The chemistry and wit that the characters bring to screen is magical. No, it is not just Hugh Grant’s lustrous hair and his character’s kindness. No, it’s not just Julia Robert’s gorgeous smile and the power dynamic she creates between her character and Hugh’s. I’m just a girl, standing in front of a computer, trying to get you to watch this iconic movie. It’s iconic for a reason.

Little Women

Each March sister will draw you in and make you feel understood—there are literally 4 versions of myself revealed in this movie. I know I don’t have to convince you to watch this for the first time, because I already know you have this movie ranked with 4.5 stars on Letterboxd. This is just a reminder to watch it again because we all adore Greta Gerwig. If you need me to say more… The. Hill. Scene. Columbia Pictures / Sony

Matilda

I know you are searching this list for a feel-good classic, and here it is. This amazing story makes us all feel like we deserved Miss Honey in our elementary school days, and you feel like a good person, rooting for little six year olds to escape the terrible, but kind of iconic, Miss Trunchbull. Unlike some of these other movies that will make you rethink your whole identity; Matilda leaves you feeling full and happy. It can all work out.

Monsters inc.

No this is not a joke. Dare I say the best Disney/Pixar movie of all time? Sorry. Monsters + scaring children + teaching the audience what friendship is + learning about the consequences of your actions. 2-year-old me was onto something when she always asked my mom to turn this movie on. Isn’t it nice when everyone gets what they deserve? Ah, I love cinema. Photo by Pan Xiaozhen from Unsplash

Fantastic Mr. Fox

This stop-motion adventure is pure childhood comfort. You want to root for every character and Wes Anderson’s unique, “never gets old” style is eye-catching and encouraging. Yes, these are animals and this is a movie, but this film always reminds me of my recurring, looming fear of the plausible soul-crushing, cookie-cutter, suburban lifestyle that I always dread to think about but also that there is more to life! The colour of this movie makes you feel so happy, even when you know out the window awaits snow and, not to say it again, but darkness. Not to mention, justice for Ash.

Beautiful Boy

Honestly, this is just here if you want to ruin your own day (or whole month). This devastating and perspective-altering movie is just incredible. The gut-wrenching cycle of addiction and how family relationships can be impacted by the ups and downs of life is somehow captured on-screen. Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carrell made this true story feel so real to us, and the depth that these actors achieved is remarkable. Photo by NBC/Youtube

Dead poets society

I am so attached to this movie and how closely the storyline stays with you after you watch it. Not only is Robin Williams incredible, but the boys of the Dead Poets Society are rich, snobby, stupid teenagers who find common ground and discover the beauty in vulnerability. This movie tells a tragic story of dull expectations, loneliness, the need to stick to the status quo, but also brotherhood.

How to lose a guy in 10 days

This is a flick where I spend the whole time with a smile on my face (obviously except for that one scene that I don’t even want to discuss). Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson have insane chemistry that you cannot imagine anyone else in their roles. This movie has made a generation of girls want to move to New York, thinking they will meet Benjamin Barry and that’s so special to me. Andie Anderson, our journalist queen, is brilliant, and the way Ben grabs his heart when she shows up in the yellow dress is all we want in life.

The whole twilight series