This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

The best movie series to binge from every genre this winter break.

I don’t know about you but my favourite thing to do when I have a break from school is to binge watch movies with my family. We have seen countless movie series over the years, and we often run out of things to watch. As you can imagine, this makes me the perfect person to suggest the best movie series for you to watch this winter break. From fantasy to comedy to horror, I’m sure something on this list will interest you! And I made sure to include a clip/edit from each one to further convince you to give them a watch! Lets dive in!

Fantasy: Harry Potter

Harry Potter is usually a fall rewatch, but my siblings and I like to binge them over the winter break. This classic 8-movie series based on the award-winning book series is full of magic and mystery. Though the characters start off as 11-year-olds starting their first year at Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry, the movies will follow them as they grow throughout their 8 years at the school, making it a series for all ages!

Sci-fi/fantasy: Star Wars Origins

If you’ve always wondered what the big deal is about Star Wars, this is your chance to find out! I have only seen the first 3 ‘episodes’ of Star Wars but I will definitely watch the rest of them this winter break. The Star Wars movies are conveniently numbered by ‘episodes’ 1-9. These movies follow different characters as the story develops. It is set in a futuristic world where governing parties of different galaxies and planets are clashing, the fantasy element of this series is that some people are gifted with the power of ‘The Force’, and you’ll have to watch to find out what exactly that means.

Action: Bourne Series

If you like action without an element of fantasy, then you’ll love the Bourne series. This series follows the story of Jason Bourne who is trying to find out his identity after losing his memories. This series will keep you on your toes, you won’t be able to look away until you’ve seen how it ends. There are 5 movies in the series, one of which is a spin off with a different lead: The Bourne Legacy. But all of them are worth watching in this order: The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy, and Jason Bourne.

Comedy + Action: The Hitman’s Bodyguard

If you like action but want something less serious and more comedic, then The Hitman’s Bodyguard and the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard are for you. My family initially only clicked on the title because Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson were on the poster, to us Marvel fans that was a clear indication that it would be a good movie, and it was. These two movies were hilarious but pay attention to the age rating and content warnings if you plan to watch with younger siblings. There is a fair amount of profanity in both of them.

Comedy (animated): Shrek

Sometimes we just need a light and fun watch to unwind after working tirelessly during the semester. Personally, cartoons are perfect for this because they are entertaining and don’t require you to be too committed to the watch. This series follows an ogre in a land inspired by classic fairytales. It’s filled with likable characters and unexpected comedy for all ages. Shrek has a little universe of its own with the watch order being Puss in Boots, Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, Shrek Forever After, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. There are also a number of specials that you can watch in any order.

Horror: Conjuring Series