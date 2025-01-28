Incomplete Reads: The Books are Beckoning From My Shelves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

The world of literature: a vast sea of endless beginnings and endings. Due to my giddiness over new books and all their beautiful messages, I begin each one and struggle to arrive at a single ending. So…this introduces incomplete reads – the journey of me starting a book and simply knowing that its entirety is wondrous and worthy of recommendation before reaching the end. I welcome you to my voyage – imagine a setting that brings you happiness, cozy up with your stuffies and/or a furry blanket, and let us begin our quest!

Complete Greek Myths – A Retelling by Henry Brook & Anna Milbourne

I remember journeying into my first Greek and Roman mythology class during my first year at McMaster without a clue of what this world was, taking the suggestion from my dorm roommate to try the class with her. I was surrounded by those who either absolutely adored the mythology already and those who loved it because they knew Percy Jackson…either way, they all had more knowledge than I. Little did I know, it would transform the entire fabric of my being and the course of my life in more ways than one. These Greek and Roman writings were historical, ancient even, and taught important lessons that were transferable to our modern world. They were full of human emotions: anger, joy, shame, guilt, fear, loneliness, surprise, and sadness. These myths also exemplified valuable lessons for the societies in which these stories were shared. At this stage of my life, I am engulfed in a world of folklore, truly believing that telling stories is a passage to building the future of tomorrow. This book was gifted to me by a friend and if you are a lover of Greek mythology or folklore and love captivating illustrations, this book is for you. An element I very much appreciate is how much the text is broken up; sometimes I become daunted by longer reads because I feel I will never make it to the ending. This book brings you through an array of myths so after finishing your reading of a myth, you are onto new illustrations, new stories, and new adventures! It is a lovely read, especially if you are new to mythology, as it simplifies the story for a younger audience and introduces you to all that Greek mythology has to offer.

Little Witch Hazel by Phoebe Wahl

Oh, how I wish I could have read this book growing up. While reading about this little munchkin, I can't help but find my inner child peeking through. The book is broken up into the four seasons – spring, summer, autumn, and winter – and provides lovely tales of Little Witch Hazel's adventures. I love nature – the way it sings and laughs when I walk by, how each leaf waves at me when I raise my hand to wave hello or goodbye or wish it a goodnight. I've developed interests in foraging, gardening, farming, and creation stories, and I find this book fulfilling each category. Additionally, I appreciate the length of the book as an adult reading children's literature, this book is longer than typical picture books and gives you more time to take the tales associated with each season. Little Witch Hazel is a cozy read, reminding one to dream, imagine, and appreciate the small things.

Somewhere Beyond the Sea by TJ Klune (Cerulean Chronicles, #2)

If anyone has read my article on The House in The Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune, the first in the series of Cerulean Chronicles, then this mention should come as no surprise. Somewhere Beyond the Sea is a novel that hits very close to home as a queer person existing in the world at present. Currently, legislation affecting the queer community is being continuously presented, queer literature is continually being banned, and the identities and lives of our loved ones are being challenged each day. TJ Klune is a queer author himself, believing that it is important to have positive and accurate queer representation in stories, now more than ever. This book brings to take breaks – with a note at the beginning of the book noting its dedication to the transgender community, this read makes me feel euphoric in one moment, and in another, has me sobbing uncontrollably. I want to savor each and every word and I highly recommend the first in the series, The House in the Cerulean Sea, where you first meet the beautiful characters, their heart and love, and the entrancing cerulean sea. This book is a reminder that transgender/non-binary/queer folk are here, have always been here, and will always be here.

