This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

The best moments in Twilight will have you rewatching.

I have a passion for thrillers, particularly the 1996 film Scream. However, when it comes to fantasy movies, they’ve never really been my thing… except the Twilight series, which holds a special place in my heart. The combination of poor acting, vampire lore, and cringe-worthy moments makes it a unique favourite. So, without further ado, here are my top moments on Twilight. Fans will likely recognize the scenes I’m referring to, but it’s always worth another watch just for a good chuckle. Oh, and in case you were wondering, I’m Team Edward.

The Scent Scene

“Oh yes, Miss Swan.” The initial film starts with Edward encountering the heroine, Bella Swan, for the first time. They are seated together in biology class, and Edward becomes acutely aware of Bella’s scent. As a vampire, her scent is overpowering, so he attempts to conceal his fangs with his hands and appears to recoil shy away from her. Overwhelmed by the temptation, 1 Edward abruptly exits and bolts out of the classroom, leaving Bella bewildered and alarmed. This whole moment is so hilariously dramatic that I can’t help but love it. Her confused state and his comical reaction certainly make it a memorable scene that has even been turned into countless memes on the internet, and rightfully so. It looks as if Edward is thinking to himself, saying, “Dang girl, you really stink.” In that case, If I were Bella in this situation, I would’ve definitely been offended.

Vampires playing baseball

“My Monkey Man” – oh, how I love this scene. This scene captures Bella observing the Cullens engaged in their favourite pastime—baseball. They are decked out in uniforms and play under the cover of thunder to mask the literal thunderous sound of the ball being hit, a necessity due to their supernatural strength. Alice, with her iconic move, devours every moment of this that scene, while Emmet and Edward fly to catch the ball! Beyond the absolutely stunning visuals, I MEAN, can we take a moment to talk about the perfect soundtrack, Supermassive Blackhole by The Muse – a chef’s kiss It may be one of the most underrated rock songs on the Twilight tracklist. Everything about this scene makes me wish to play baseball with vampires— honestly, one of the hottest, most fun scenes in the series.

Where the hell have you been, loca?

“Where the hell have you been, Loca?” This particular scene is from the movie New Moon — and it is probably one of my favourite quotes. To briefly explain the comedy behind this moment, Jacob Black (Bella Swan’s second love interest) is a brooding and serious character, so his running up to Bella and saying such a random sentence is hilariously cringeworthy. This line feels out of place in a movie that is quite gothic and dramatic, making it a memorable comedic gem. This moment caught all fans off guard, leading much of the younger generation to create memes and quote it frequently in TikTok videos. That was funny, huh, loca?

Imprinting