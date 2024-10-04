5 Must Read Novels by WOC to Read this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

3 weeks into the semester I’ve suddenly become an overwhelmed student who needs to put the textbooks down for her own sanity, and get lost in fiction for peace of mind

As a reader with extremely high standards, I often can’t decide what I want to read when I finally have a couple extra hours. Many readers struggle with this especially when exploring contemporary novels; so I have taken it upon myself to make a list of 5 of my recently read favourite novels written by women of colour.

Honor – Thrity Umrigar

This novel is under no circumstances an easy read; however, it is an absolutely beautiful story. It follows Smita, an Indian American journalist, as she takes on an assignment in her hometown of India, where she has not been since she was a child. Smita’s assignment follows a woman named Meena, who had been attacked by her brothers for marrying a Muslim man. This novel touches on generational trauma from Smita’s perspective, and ties that in with the current trauma Meena’s is experiencing. This novel is n absolute powerhouse of a novel where two women who have interconnecting trauma come together and share their stories, which are more intertwined than it first seems.

All my Rage – sABAA tAHIR

Sabaa Tahir is a force to be reckoned with int he publishing industry; her hit series An Ember in the Ashes is an absolute must-read even for non-fantasy readers like me. Tahir publishing a contemporary young adult novel was surprising to say the least; All my Rage is a complete 180 from her usual sci-fantasy novels. This novel follows tow teens, names Salahudin and Noor, who are childhood friends turned estranged classmates. Sal is dealing with an alcoholic father, grieving his mother’s death, and most importantly, trying to keep his mother’s business going. Noor’s uncle, who took her in, is putting his foot down on her pursuit of post-secondary education while she is fighting his hold on her entire life. When Sal and Noor reconnect, you’re truly able to witness a story of love, sacrifice, and growth.

How to end a love story – Yulin Kuang

Kaung’s debut novel was so interesting and dynamic that it made me question whether it was truly a debut novel. This story follows Helen and Grant, who shared a life-changing experience during high school. The incident changed both of their lives in different ways; Grant now deals with chronic panic attacks and pours his heart into being a beloved screenwriter. Helen, on the other end of the stick, has written a commercially successful book series, and has pushed away nearly everyone in her life she could see herself caring about. When the two meet in a writer’s room for a TV adaptation of Helen’s novel, they embark on a journey of healing, friendship, and love

Between friends and Lovers – Shierlene Oboubi

Shirelene Oboubi’s sophomore novel Between Friends and Lovers follows Josephine, a medical doctor, who finds herself burnt out in both her medical career and her social media career. She suddenly has to navigate her romantic feelings for her long-time best friendly, as well as meeting a new potential beau. All at once, she is working through her burnout, friendships, and family life. This novel is one where I truly felt the humanity, feelings, and emotions of every single character. Oboubi is most definitely an up-and-coming author to watch out for.

