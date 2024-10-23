October doesn’t have to be all about horror! Cozy up with a comfort film instead.
October is finally here—the perfect time to curl up with a blanket, grab a warm beverage, and dive into a new TV series or film. As the weather cools and autumn settles in, I always feel more drawn to staying inside, channeling my mental energy into getting lost in a fictional world rather than trying to keep up with the real one.
Don’t get me wrong—I still love going out and doing cute fall activities, but sometimes a quick escape is needed, especially when there are impending midterms. While October is typically a month of horror films and spooky vibes, if you’re like me and prefer a light and fun watch then I’ve got some great recommendations for you! In this article I’ll be listing 10 different Romantic Comedies movies and series that will be sure to have you giggling and kicking your feet. They may not all have the highest ratings, but they sure are comforting!
- Kate & Leopold (2001) – Film
When Leopold, an English duke from 1867 (Hugh Jackman) is accidentally transported to present day New York City, he is left being shown the ropes of modern life by Kate (Meg Ryan), an advertising executive for a large company. This whimsical twist on the historical romance genre is both charming and heartwarming, with its old-timey vibes creating the perfect autumn atmosphere for any October movie night!
Where can I watch? Amazon Prime Video.
- High Fidelity (2020) – Series
Zoe Kravitz plays Rob, a cool New York record store owner on a retrospective of the top 5 heartbreaks of her life in this music centered rom-com. This show is a binge-worthy masterpiece that provides cool outfits, unique song recommendations, and a variety of love interests to keep you coming back for more. Although it got canceled after its first season, High Fidelity is definitely worth a watch if you’re looking for something short and sweet.
Where can I watch? Disney+.
- Palm Springs (2020) – Film
Palm Springs is a romantic take on the classic Groundhog day trope, in which Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milloti) find themselves stuck living the same day over and over again at a wedding. While this trope can feel overdone at times, Palm Springs uses it in a charming way with its lovable yet complex protagonists. If you’re into Sci-Fi, action, and Andy Samberg in general then this film is perfect for you.
Where can I watch? Amazon Prime Video.
- Starstruck (2024) – Series
Jessie (Rose Matafeo) is your typical woman in her 20s, finding herself through her past relationships and ever changing careers. Little does she know her life is about to change when she has a drunken one night stand with Tom Kapoor, a beloved film star in London, who happens to be very charming and wants a relationship with her. Starstruck is a realistic take on the classic famous actor dating a regular person trope, but it never fails to be hilarious and swoon-worthy despite the frequent miscommunications between the two protagonists. With a phenomenal original score and amazing writing, Starstruck will make you laugh, cry, and scream into your pillow. It’s one of my favorites on this list and definitely worth a watch!
Where can I watch? Crave/ HBO Max.
- Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008) – Film
A chance encounter in which Nick (Michael Cera) has to pretend to fake date Norah (Kat Dennings) to impress their mutual rival leads to an adventure on which the two team up to find their favourite band’s mystery concert in New York City. With rocking tunes and fun celeb cameos, this movie never fails to entertain, especially for fans of Michael Cera.
Where can I watch? Amazon Prime Video.
- Feel Good (2020) – Series
This autobiographical show written by its star, stand-up comedian Mae Martin tells the hilarious yet complex tale of their relationship with a closeted woman, and past battles with addiction. Despite the deep themes presented in that description, Mae and George’s relationship is quite charming, and the writing also gives a unique look at sexuality and gender in the 21st century.
Where can I watch? Netflix.
- The Big Sick (2017) – Film
In The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani plays a stand-up comedian who falls in love with Emily, a graduate student who develops a serious illness soon after the start of their budding relationship. Left to contemplate his feelings for her, and build a relationship with her family during the recovery, this film is romantic, sad, and wholesome all at once. It was also based on the real story of how Kumail met his wife, making it a hopeful tale as well as an entertaining one.
Where can I watch? Netflix.
- Nobody Wants This (2024) – Series
In this new series, Kristen Bell plays the host of a rising Sex Podcast who happens to fall for a beloved Rabbi in LA’s Jewish community (Adam Brody). Although the two make an unlikely pair, their journey to find who they are and what really matters to them is heartfelt, but also a thrilling watch.
Where can I watch? Netflix.
- Man Up (2015) – Film
After a mix up at a train station leaves Nancy (Lake Bell) with a book that signifies the meet up for a blind date, she finds herself pretending to be the date of Jack (Simon Pegg) as a way to put herself out there and take risks. Man Up is a funny look at dating as we get older, and while the premise is quite silly it still manages to go over multiple perspectives on love in a unique way. If you’re looking for an easy watch that’s under 90 minutes long, this is what you need!
Where can I watch? Amazon Prime Video.
- Crashing (2016) – Series
If you love Fleabag and Jonathan Bailey, then this series is a must watch! With only six episodes it tells the funny, compelling story of 7 roommates living in an abandoned hospital, all of which you will become super emotionally attached too. The charisma of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s writing style comes through in this show, and overall it is an excellent and quick watch.
Where can I watch? Netflix.