This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

October doesn’t have to be all about horror! Cozy up with a comfort film instead.

October is finally here—the perfect time to curl up with a blanket, grab a warm beverage, and dive into a new TV series or film. As the weather cools and autumn settles in, I always feel more drawn to staying inside, channeling my mental energy into getting lost in a fictional world rather than trying to keep up with the real one.

Don’t get me wrong—I still love going out and doing cute fall activities, but sometimes a quick escape is needed, especially when there are impending midterms. While October is typically a month of horror films and spooky vibes, if you’re like me and prefer a light and fun watch then I’ve got some great recommendations for you! In this article I’ll be listing 10 different Romantic Comedies movies and series that will be sure to have you giggling and kicking your feet. They may not all have the highest ratings, but they sure are comforting!