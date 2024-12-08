Your winter style guide: how to look stylish while staying warm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Whether it is making the trek across campus to class or picking out the perfect going-out look, this upcoming winter in College Park calls for a medley of warm yet fashionable pieces. Check out this style guide for winter clothing essentials.

For the day-to-day look, think cozy, monochromatic and simple.

Matching sweatsuits are a key component of a winter wardrobe. Aritzia, White Fox Boutique and Amazon are popular stores to shop for sets. They offer a wide selection of colors and styles, perfect for mixing and matching pieces. Consider going for a simple color palette–everyone needs an essential black and white set, and possibly a gray or nude one as well.

Brandy Melville is also a great option for building a plain winter base. The Anastasia Sweatpants create a slouchy and cozy look, and paired with the Ainsley Top in a matching color, this outfit is affordable and adorable.

For those who want to slightly elevate the cozy look, consider swapping the hoodie for an oversized sweater or cardigan. With big buttons and knitwear back in style this winter, a warm fuzzy sweater could be the perfect addition to any outfit.

An essential to tying together the layered look is the perfect coat. This season, faux fur is everywhere. Target’s Women Cropped Hooded Faux Fur Jacket is an affordable option, or any pieces on ASOS and Zara.

Of course, the Aritzia Super Puff or North Face puffer are also dependable and timeless for every winter. Each of these oversized coats layers perfectly with matching sets, creating the perfect cozy yet chic look all winter long.

For going out at night, think all black and sleek.

The micro shorts from the fall have transitioned into a winter trend as well, and a pair of black leather micro shorts will be the staple to every going-out look. The Free People or Princess Polly pair is an affordable option, but for more upscale pieces, consider Zara or Revolve. For a toned-down bottom, black baggy jeans are a must.

On top, black turtlenecks and bodysuits are simple yet chic. They pair perfectly with micro shorts to give the illusion of an elongated torso while keeping covered and warm. Skims or even Amazon are the best places to shop for these simple essentials. Black corsets also pair well with the low-waisted jeans. And though it is expensive, the Are You Am I SUNNIVA CORSET is known to fit the most flattering.

Of course, every nighttime look this winter needs a black leather jacket—the perfect combination of oversized and elegant to give a chic streetwear flare. For affordability, Target’s Women’s Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket is a great option; for something a bit more luxurious, Princess Polly’s Goldsmith Faux Leather Bomber Jacket is the way to go. Finish the look with a black kitten heel or chunky black boot.

As the temperature continues to drop, embrace this winter season with these trends and pieces.