As Taylor Swift said in her song “Mastermind,” “it was all by design, ’cause I’m a mastermind.” Her fans are wondering what the mastermind herself is planning for after the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona and is ending on Dec. 8, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. After almost a year and a half of tour, Swifties are wondering what the pop star’s next move could be.

Some fans have speculated that after the tour, Swift might release a re-recorded album, as she has with four of her previous albums.

Swift re-recorded “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” in April 2021, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” in November 2021, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” in July 2023 and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” in October 2023. Swift re-records her albums in order to get back the copyright and ownership of her songs. Since it has been over a year since the release of her latest re-recording, fans think a new “Taylor’s Version” could be on the way.

Out of her albums, fans suspect “Reputation” could be the next to be re-recorded, with an announcement possibly coming during one of her final Eras Tour shows.

“I think that she is going to announce a reputation taylors version at some point, I think she’s going to do it before debut and then do debut next,” said Erin Patterson, a sophomore elementary education major who has attended three of Swift’s Eras Tour shows.

Fans believe she may announce a re-recording, but that it’s unlikely that she’d make this announcement in Canada, where her final scheduled show is. Swifties have speculated on TikTok that the venue is too small.

Another theory is that Swift will extend the tour past Dec. 8 with a surprise date in Los Angeles on Dec. 13. Fans noticed Swift never uploaded a goodbye post to her Instagram for Los Angeles which prompted conspiracy that she’s not done performing there yet. Swift usually does a post after a stop on tour, especially somewhere as big as Los Angeles.

There is also suspicion that she will release live versions of some of the “Tortured Poets Department” songs she performed on her tour instead of re-recording an album.

“I think that she possibly recorded live versions of some of the surprise songs that she did and mashups that she played and think that she is going to release those but I don’t think it’s going to be all the songs but some of them, ” Patterson said.

Another possibility, according to fans, is an Era’s tour documentary.

“I would love for her to release something, but realistically, if she were to release anything, it would be an Eras Tour documentary,” said Dani Pont, a sophomore psychology major who has attended one Eras Tour show.

Students at UMD are anxiously awaiting what her next move will be. With Dec. 13 ‘swiftly’ approaching, Swifties will soon find out if their suspicions about Swift’s next move are correct.